McLaren develops exclusive community-based NFT collection

McLaren Automotive launches MSO LAB to introduce an exclusive new digital community in the company’s metaverse strategy.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 02:44 PM
McLaren announced the launch of McLaren Special Operations (MSO) LAB to introduce an exclusive new digital community of Non-Fungible Token (NFT). McLaren said members of MSO LAB will have access to NFTs and opportunities and utilities. The latter will also provide limited-edition first genesis NFT collection set featuring the brand. McLaren informed further details on this, as well as pricing and utility will be made available soon.

Through McLaren's MSO LAB membership one can get access to member-only channels and interaction with McLaren Automotive and MSO teams and will also get early intel and access to exclusive rewards. Early members of the community will receive an unseen digital sketch from the McLaren design team, a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of McLaren Technology Centre and opportunities to attend events conducted by the British luxury supercar maker. McLaren along with the MSO LAB community will explore the possibilities of the Web3 era by harnessing new and innovative ways.

(Also read | Mahindra enters NFT space with first batch based on Thar SUV)

The limited Genesis collection, which is an exclusive randomised mint will arrive soon and will feature one of the most storied cars in the premium automaker's history, added McLaren. Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive, Gareth Dunsmore said this digital community will help the brand to figure out new ways of interacting with the customers. “McLaren Special Operations is McLaren Automotive’s in-house bespoke division so it is entirely fitting that MSO LAB will be our home where we collaborate in the metaverse and push the limits of possibility and design unencumbered by physical constraints," added Dunsmore.

(Also read | Mahindra Thar NFTs garner bids worth 26 lakh)

Hyundai too recently announced that it is entering the community-based NFT market in collaboration with Meta Kongz NFT brand. Hyundai had informed it is the first automaker to enter the NFT market with its own NFT community.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 02:44 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren NFT Hyundai
