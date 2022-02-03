HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki sees marginal increase in production in January

Production of Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicles stood at 1,57,668 units last month as against 1,56,439 units produced in January of 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 10:01 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reported a marginal increase in production last month as the auto major produced a total of 1,61,383 units as compared to 1,60,975 units produced in January of 2021. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the company's production activities last month, it said in a statement.

Total production of passenger vehicles stood at 1,57,668 units last month as against 1,56,439 units produced in January of 2021. Production of mini cars such as Alto and S-Presso models stood at 23,321 units last month as compared to 27,665 units in the year-ago period. Manufacturing of compact cars including WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire rose to 87,165 units from 86,282 units in the year-ago period.

(Also read | Top automakers post decline in January wholesales amid semiconductor shortage)

Likewise, production of utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 increased to 33,550 units last month from 29,199 units in the corresponding month of 2021. The company also reported a drop in the production of Eeco vans at 10,587 units last month as compared to 11,769 units in January of 2021.

Further, the production of Maruti's light commercial vehicle Super Carry declined to 3,715 units last month as against 4,536 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki also reported a decline in total vehicles sales last month as it sold a total of 154,379 units, down from its January 2021 sales record of 160,752 units. The automaker claimed that this slight drop in sales is due to the supply chain crisis, especially the microchip shortage that has hit the industry.

The company sold 128,924 units of passenger cars in the domestic market last month, down from 139,002 units recorded in the same month a year ago. However, its export numbers shot up to 17,937 units in January this year from 12,445 units registered in the same month of 2021.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Alto Maruti S-Presso Maruti Ertiga
