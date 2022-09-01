HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Reports 26% Increase In August Sales At 165,173 Units

Maruti Suzuki reports 26% increase in August sales at 165,173 units

Exports at Maruti Suzuki last month stood at 21,481units, seeing a slight increase from the year-ago period when the company shipped 20,619 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 14:40 PM
New generation Maruti WagonR 
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported that it sold 165,173 units in the month of August as compared to 130,699 units sold in the same month of 2021. Of this total number, 143,692 units were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 21,481 units were dispatched to international markets. However, there was a slight decline in sales as compared to figures in July this year, when it sold a total of 175,916 units.

The country's largest car maker continues to have a strong grip over the small and hatchback segments in the country and the recent launched of the Alto K10 has further strengthened its stance in the small-car market. In the mini car segment consisting Alto and S-Presso, Maruti sold 22,162 units last month as compared to 20,461 units in the year-ago period while in the compact segment consisting of cars such as WagonR, the automaker sold 71,557 units last month as compared to 45,577 units in the year-ago period.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki mulls plan to use biofuel in its cars, hints RC Bhargava)

The OEM's mini car Ciaz saw a slight decline in the year-on-year sales at 1,516 units sold in August of 2022 as compared to 2,146 units sold in August of 2021. Utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 contributed 26,932 units to the sales figures as compared to 24,337 units sold in the year-ago period. The Eeco van's sales stood at 11,999 units last month as against 10,666 units in August of 2021.

Exports last month stood at 21,481units, seeing a slight increase from the year-ago period when the company shipped 20,619 units to the overseas markets. Sales of the light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,371 units last month as compared to 2,588 in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki also informed that the shortage of electronic components did not have a major impact on the production of vehicles, mainly its domestic models.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
