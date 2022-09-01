HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki mulls plan to use biofuel in its cars, hints RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki is immediately looking into compressed biomethane gas fuel, considering its enormous potential as a source of energy.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM
Maruti Suzuki has said it is open to tie-ups with auto parts makers to secure supply chain to manufacture its cars.
Maruti Suzuki is one of the few automakers in the Indian passenger vehicle space that sells CNG vehicles. Now, in an attempt to increase its market share in the greener and cleaner powertrain solution category, the automaker is mulling the idea of using biofuel, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava. He said that the automaker would chart out its strategy for entering the compressed biomethane gas fuel as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the company's 40th-year celebration at Gandhinagar on Sunday.

On compressed biomethane gas fuel, Bhargava said Maruti Suzuki is immediately looking into this area because it has enormous potential for the country as a source of energy; it is not only renewable but extremely clean. He talked about the electric vehicle project of the automaker as well. On electric vehicles, Bhargava said when Maruti enters the EV segment in 2024-25, it will be in the upper-end of the market and not the lower-end.

Bhargava also hinted at the automaker's future roadmap regarding product development. He said that Maruti Suzuki would ensure that it grows most efficiently in the coming years by preparing for the future in all areas of production, sales, R&D and marketing as well. "What is the most efficient way of preparing for the future in all areas of production or sales and marketing or R&D? I think we can all now apply ourselves and think of the future and see what must ensure your company grows in the most efficient manner in the coming years," Bhargava said to PTI.

He also said that Maruti Suzuki is about to see an organisational change in the backdrop of the automaker's continuously increasing contribution to parent Suzuki Motor Corporation's overall global business. Bhargava said that in the future, Maruti Suzuki India's contribution to Suzuki's global production would go beyond 60 per cent, which was achieved last year. "It's clear that Maruti has become a very, very important part of Suzuki Japan," he said.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
