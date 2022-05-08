HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Snubs Rumour Of Splitting Company Into Three: Report

Mahindra snubs rumour of splitting company into three: Report

Mahindra was previously reported as planning to restructure the company into three segments through a demerger process.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2022, 12:35 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (MINT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (MINT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (MINT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Mahindra and Mahindra stated it has no plans to restructure the company into three verticals. This comes after a report that mentioned Mahindra was considering splitting the company into an electric vehicle, a tractor and a passenger vehicle business through a demerger process. According to a Reuters report, Mahindra said in a statement, “The company . ..considers it necessary to clarify to the stock exchanges that there are no plans to split the auto business of the company into three units."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The previous report by a publication mentioned that the Mahindra Group was under a restructuring process to divide the country into three separate divisions. It also stated that the Indian automaker was seeking funds for an electric vehicle unit and wanted to join it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company.

(Also read | Mahindra sees 25% rise in April sales on the back of robust demand for SUVs)

Mahindra has recently released a teaser video of its upcoming SUV. Calling it the ‘big daddy of SUVs’, it is being guessed that the new SUV might be the 2022 Scorpio, given a codename Z101. Mahindra has also taken on board the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for the latest teaser. The teaser video showed an upgraded external design with dual-chamber full LED headlamps with sequential turn indicators on the car. The video also shows C-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog headlamps.

(Also read | Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here)

Mahindra is also focusing on its electrification goals as it is getting ready to unveil the first of its three concept electric vehicles later this year. Mahindra Born Electric, the EV arm of the company, had revealed the concept EVs will come with a cockpit-style interior. The company had already shared the teaser video of these concept EVs back in February this year.

First Published Date: 08 May 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric vehicle EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen Group EVs are sold out in Europe and US for 2022
Volkswagen Group EVs are sold out in Europe and US for 2022
Apple car to act as iPhone with autonomous driving tech, take command from Siri
Apple car to act as iPhone with autonomous driving tech, take command from Siri
Tata Motors says commercial vehicle sector to see double-digit rise this fiscal
Tata Motors says commercial vehicle sector to see double-digit rise this fiscal
Volvo recalls 5,381 XC40 Recharge EVs in the US over faulty wheelhouse harness
Volvo recalls 5,381 XC40 Recharge EVs in the US over faulty wheelhouse harness
Honda Cars India believes lower tax on hybrid cars will accelerate EV adoption
Honda Cars India believes lower tax on hybrid cars will accelerate EV adoption

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city