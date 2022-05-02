Mahindra sees 25% rise in April sales on the back of robust demand for SUVs

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported a rise of 25 per cent in its total sales in April at 45,640 units as compared to 36,437 units sold in April of 2021. The home-grown auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 23 per cent to 22,526 units last month as against 18,285 units in April last year. The company's commercial vehicle sales increased to 20,411 units last month when compared to 16,147 units in April of 2021.

In the SUV segment, the automaker witnessed sales of 22,168 vehicles, registering a growth of 22 per cent. The automaker stated that its exports last month rose to 2,703 units as against 2,005 units in the year-ago period.

The company's President - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said that the demand across its products continue to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. "There were a number of supply chain challenges due to lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate," Nakra stated.

The total domestic sales of the automaker's farm equipment sector last month stood at 39,405 units as against 26,130 units in April 2021. Its total tractor sales last month stood at 40,939 units compared to 27,523 a year ago whereas exports stood at 1,534 units in April. "Our business witnessed strong growth with demand drivers staying on course. Rabi harvesting has progressed well across markets," Mahindra and Mahindra President - Farm Equipment Sector, Hemant Sikka, noted.

Last month, the company increased the prices its entire range of vehicles. The price hike on Mahindra vehicles will range between ₹10,000 to ₹63,000 on the ex-showroom price, depending on the model and the variants. Mahindra has put the blame for the latest price revision on the climbing prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and palladium, among others.

