Lamborghini India aims to remain consistent in terms of sales for 2022

Lamborghini aims for consistent growth in India in 2022 based on the record it achieved in terms of sales in 2021, a senior company official told PTI. The super-luxury car maker started last year with a goal to beat its best performance in 2019 where it sold about 52 units.

Though Lamborghini is yet to divulge the number of luxury cars it has sold in India for the first nine months of 2021, globally the premium automaker has delivered about 6,902 units. It shows an increase of 23 per cent compared to 2020 and six per cent compared to the same period of 2019. In the Asia Pacific region for the same period, its sales were up eight per cent.

Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said that the company is observing a similar trend in India. “With all the efforts that we have put in the market, we also have a good order bank which is also giving us a good start to 2022," he added. However, Sharad refrained from sharing the 2021 sales numbers in the country. There was a positive response in the market from October 2020 onwards despite the disruptions due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in the first half of 2021, he further said.

Sharad conveyed that the company is holding a positive approach for the year 2022 but it remains cautious. “Positive, from the fact that we had two (coronavirus) waves in the country and the way the market responded after the second wave was much more positive and faster," he added. He also said the strong vaccination drive in the country is also boosting confidence as quite a large part of the population is covered with vaccination.

For sales in 2022, Sharad said that the company is constantly working towards consistent growth. “If you look at our journey since inception, we have consistently been in the market, 2020 was a year of aberration where we saw a dip but then the factors were beyond our control," he added.

Conveying Lamborghini's achievements in India for last year, Sharad said the company delivered the 100th Urus in the market, launched four models — Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, Huracan STO, Urus Pearl Capsule and the Urus Graphite Capsule. It also celebrated 300 units cumulative sales milestone in India since its inception.