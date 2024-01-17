Lamborghini reaches historic milestone of delivering 103 cars in India

2023 was a big year for Lamborghini, the brand has announced that they sold more than 10,000 cars for the first time in their history. It is an increase of over 10 per cent over 2022. In India, the manufacturer sold 103 cars. Again, Urus was the most popular vehicle in the lineup as Lamborghini sold 6,087 units. It was followed by another record for the Huracán, of which 3,962 cars were delivered. 63 cars equipped with the iconic V12 were delivered, including the last 12 Aventadors and 51 few-offs.

2023 was also the year when Lamborghini marked its 60th anniversary. The brand celebrated it by showcasing several types of art. However, the biggest announcement that came in 2023 from the brand was the launch of their new flagship supercar that replaces the iconic Aventador in the lineup. It is called the Revuelto and it is the Italian automaker’s first hybrid supercar. The Revuelto is already on sale in India for an ex-showroom price of ₹8.89 crore. It is important to note that this price is before options.

Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is the newly-developed 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with three electric motors that push the total output to 1,001 bhp. Power goes to all four wheels via the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 2.5 seconds while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds. The top speed is rated at 350 kmph. There are 13 driving modes on the Revuelto.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus S 3999.0 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 4.18 Cr Compare Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996.0 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare Bentley Bentayga 3996.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 4.10 Cr Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at ₹8.89 crore

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “It’s a true source of pride for the whole company to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark. Playing a role in achieving this milestone for Lamborghini is an honor for me and for all the people who work tirelessly to achieve this goal. This is a success made possible by the commitment of everyone, a major accomplishment based on true teamwork. But as always, we’re not stopping at single milestones, and we’re ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024."

First Published Date: