Honda sells over 6,000 units in July; registers 12% YoY growth

Honda Cars India on Sunday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in domestic sales in the month of July at 6,055 units as against 5,383 units sold in the year-ago period. The company's export figures stood at 918 units last month.

The company informed that it had ramped up production from the last week of July and had streamlined its supplies in line with market activity. Its dealer outlets had mostly remained operational last month barring a few locations.

The company remains optimistic for the coming months thanks to the positive market sentiment amid prevailing lower coronavirus infection rate. "We expect the upcoming festive period to help the industry maintain this momentum," Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice-President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, told PTI.

The car maker has informed that it will continue to keep a closer look on the pandemic-related challenges and the rising cost of acquisition of cars due to price hike from this month. Thanks to a sharp increase in input costs due to rising prices of steel and precious metals, Honda has had to increase prices of its vehicles. "Our endeavour is to keep the cost of acquisition lower, so we are currently deliberating on how much of the additional cost we can absorb and how much will be inevitable to be passed on to our customers," Goel had earlier informed PTI.

In other news, the car maker recently introduced an enhanced version of its NextGen Honda Connect app on fifth-gen City sedan with an update to its Google Assistant feature. The app now offers Honda Action on Google that offers a total of 10 voice-enabled features. These can be executed using Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Google Nest Speakers and Android phones. To put simple, the fifth-gen City sedan will now work with Ok Google.