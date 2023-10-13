BMW Group India roars to its best nine-month sales figure, EVs in key focus now

BMW Group India on Friday reported its best sales performance ever in a January to September time period, delivering 9,580 cars and 6,778 motorcycles. BMW also reported it had delivered as many as 1,000 of its electric cars (EVs) here in the said time frame.

BMW Group India comprises of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, and the strong showing was across all the three brands. Of the total cars sold in the January-September period, BMW accounted for 8,998 units which is a 10 per cent rise over figures from the same time period of last year. The newest launch in the form of BMW iX1 EV was sold out on the first day itself. MINI too was in the green with 582 units delivered, an uptick of 10 per cent.

BMW Group India had previously reported its best-ever half yearly sales performance in the country and sees sustained demand for its models – conventional as well as electric – as the driving force for the overall upward trajectory. “We posted the highest growth in a decade last year and this trend continues in 2023 by first posting the best-ever half-year and now the best-ever January-September sales as well," said Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India President.

File photo: Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, with the BMW X5.

Playing the all-rounder

BMW has a relatively diverse product portfolio when it comes to the premium car segment with the X1 at one end of the price spectrum and the likes of X7 at the other. Pawah highlights that popularity of – and demand for – entry level models, top-end models as well as EVs is climbing steadily and it is this comprehensive performance that is of special significance to the company as a whole. He further highlights that BMW is welcoming an unprecedented number of first-time premium car buyers while existing customers are also going ahead with additional purchases. “The younger car-buying audience is steadily growing while factors such as improved infrastructure is also helping with the positive sentiments towards premium vehicles," he explained. “YOLO (You Only Live Once) factor which was at play during Covid times is still relevant as well."

Two wheels to tango

BMW Motorrad has been on an upswing too with 6,778 units of premium motorcycles from the brand getting delivered in the January-September period, a rise of 26 per cent over figures from the same period of last year. The ‘Made-in-India’ BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS are especially popular and together account for 88 per cent of overall sales. The more premium sports bikes like the BMW S 1000 RR, M 1000 RR and M 1000 R are also finding more favour with passing time, claims the company.

