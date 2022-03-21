HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: This Tesla Model S Plaid Tries To Fly And Reach Space, Fails Miserably

Watch: This Tesla Model S Plaid tries to fly and reach space, fails miserably

The Tesla Model S Plaid worths well around $150,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 09:44 AM
The Tesla Model S was badly damaged due to the jump. Image: Youtube/Alex Choi)
The Tesla Model S was badly damaged due to the jump. Image: Youtube/Alex Choi)
The Tesla Model S was badly damaged due to the jump. Image: Youtube/Alex Choi)
The Tesla Model S was badly damaged due to the jump. Image: Youtube/Alex Choi)

A Tesla Model S Plaid electric sedan tried to follow Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster when it attempted to fly but failed miserably. A video emerged online showing the Tesla Model S Plaid jumbling into the air somewhere in San Francisco and crashing badly. After jumping into the air and a hard landing, the electric luxury sedan hits some bins and a parked car.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Wooden Tesla Cybertruck is here while wait for the real one still continues)

As an impact of the crash, all the airbags of the Tesla Model S went off. The front profile of the car was severely damaged. Considering the fact that the damages are self-inflicted by the driver, the owner of the Tesla Model S will have to bear the entire repair cost, as it won't be covered by the insurance company or the automaker. Surely, it is going to be a pretty costly affair for the owner of the EV.

The description of the video also says that the car is a brand new Tesla Model S. It is not sure if the particular Tesla is a Model S Plaid, but in that case, it worth around $150,000. However, the occupants of the Tesla Model S who were engaged in this dangerous stunt were not hurt, reveals the description.

Interestingly, this is the same place where a famous Tesla Model X jumped a few years ago. During that time, the stunt was performed at a lower speed and during daylight. However, that too was a pretty dangerous stunt.

This is not the first time Tesla Model S Plaid owners performed some crazy stunt with their pricey possessions. While some tried to attempt crazy wheelies, some even tried to make their Tesla Model S Plaid a submarine by diving into pretty deep water. Sometimes people do really weird things with their cars and electric cars are not an exception, even though they come with a high price tag.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Model S electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility luxury ca
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tata Altroz DCA increases the premium hatchback's appeal: Key highlights
Tata Altroz DCA increases the premium hatchback's appeal: Key highlights
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 facelift to launch soon: All we know so far
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 facelift to launch soon: All we know so far
Mercedes showcases how its EVs will be able to valet park themselves in future
Mercedes showcases how its EVs will be able to valet park themselves in future
In pics: 2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with auto transmission, launched
In pics: 2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with auto transmission, launched
2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with automatic transmission, launched at ₹8.10 lakh
2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with automatic transmission, launched at 8.10 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city