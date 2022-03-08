HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Twitterati Urges Elon Musk To Deactivate All Teslas In Russia

Twitterati urges Elon Musk to deactivate all Teslas in Russia

Elon Musk is yet to respond to the Tweeter users' appeal to deactivate Tesla cars in Russia. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 01:37 PM
Several twitter user have urged Elon Musk to deactivate Tesla cars in Russia. (REUTERS)
Several twitter user have urged Elon Musk to deactivate Tesla cars in Russia. (REUTERS)
Twitterati urges Elon Musk to deactivate all Teslas in Russia
Several twitter user have urged Elon Musk to deactivate Tesla cars in Russia. (REUTERS)
Several twitter user have urged Elon Musk to deactivate Tesla cars in Russia.

A group of Twitter users have urged Elon Musk to deactivate all Tesla electric cars in Russia, in the wake of the Russian invasion in Ukraine that began on 24th February. In a series of tweets, several users have asked the Tesla CEO to turn off every single Tesla electric car in Russia.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A Twitter user requested the deactivation as part of a technology embargo on Russia. Elon Musk however is yet to respond to the requests.

(Also read: Russia-Ukraine conflict: How Tesla EVs are helping Ukrainians during crisis)

Tesla just a few days ago announced that it is providing free charging for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles in neighbouring countries through its supercharging stations in order to help the refugees displaced due to the war.

The call for the deactivation of Tesla cars in Russia comes as the global auto industry has responded to the current Ukraine crisis by suspending its business operations in Russia. Also, several automakers have stopped their vehicle shipment to Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. The suspension also comes as the US, UK and European Union have imposed stringent economic sanctions. In such a scenario, doing business with and in Russia could impact the automakers internationally.

The auto manufacturers such as Volvo, Ford, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen General Motor, Toyota, Honda have decided to halt their operations in Russia in the wake of the conflict. Honda even halted operations in its Russian plants temporarily.

Besides that, several automakers have been facing the parts shortage and major supply chain disruption due to the crisis. Russia is one of the key suppliers of microchips, while Ukraine supplies wire harnesses to several automakers in Europe. The conflict between these two countries has resulted in a massive disruption in the transportation sector there impacting the supply chain for the automakers.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 01:37 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle Elon Musk electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz recalls EQS EV in US over loose electrical connection
Mercedes-Benz recalls EQS EV in US over loose electrical connection
Twitterati urges Elon Musk to deactivate all Teslas in Russia
Twitterati urges Elon Musk to deactivate all Teslas in Russia
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city