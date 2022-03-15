This EV promises 1,207 km range with post-apocalypse look, eyes military buyers

Overland-E has announced the introduction of its latest electric vehicle Generation 2, which is a pure electric off-roader promising a 1,207 km range on a single charge capability to go anywhere. As the manufacturer claims, it plans to develop two Generation 2 models. One will be a street-legal model with a refined interior, meant for city driving.

The other one will be a hardcore off-roader meant for dune bashing across the desert. The company claims that it will complete both the Generation 2 prototypes by the end of 2022.

The visual appearance of the Overland-E Generation 2 EV looks weird and identical to the vehicles shown in movies that feature a post-apocalyptic world. It gets an unusual front fascia that gets a black grille like panel, similar to the new generation Nissan cars, while the sleek LED headlamps come with curvy lines and integrated LED daytime running lights.

The car gets a large front overhang and curvy bonnet. The large wheelbase with chunky tyres indicates to its go-anywhere capability. The side profile is pretty simple and clean, while the cockpit appears to have a bare minimum look and similar to the Dakar rally vehicles. Four LED spotter lamps at the top enhance its practicality as an off-roader. Despite being an EV, the Generation 2 sports a jerrycan mounted at the side profile.

There is a rear deck that houses four large spare tyres easily. The LED taillight comes with a sleek and rectangular visual appearance.