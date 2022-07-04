Tesla Model Y joins Kansas police vehicle fleet, assigned as a patrol car

Tesla Model Y joins the list of electric cars that are acting as police cars around the world.

Tesla Model Y has joined the fleet of the Kansas police department as a patrol car. This becomes the latest addition to the fleet of US police vehicles. Leawood Police Department has said that it will use the Model Y Long Range for patrolling purposes. The police department also claimed that it was exploring the possibility of adding an electric car to its vehicle lineup for more than a year before finalizing the Tesla Model Y.

It also revealed that the primary reason behind the decision to all-electric is the running costs. A Ford Explorer, which is usually used by the US police forces for patrolling purposes would cost an operational cost of over $6,000 per year. On the other hand, a Tesla Model Y brings down the cost to $700 a year as the majority of the charge is done at the police station and not on public infrastructure.

Coupled with the electric crossover's peppy acceleration due to the instant torque delivery and low operational costs, it is a win-win situation for both police departments and the environment, claims the Leawood Police Department.

The Model Y isn't the only electric car joining police forces throughout the world. Other cars like Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf EV and Ford Mustang Mach-E too are among the popular choices when it comes to police forces purchasing all-electric cars for their fleet. Recently, a Nissan Leaf EV joined the Gloucestershire police department fleet in the UK. Several Ford Mustang Mach-E electric cars are about to join the fleet of the New York police department later this year. The Tesla Model 3 too is becoming a popular choice for police forces throughout North America. In India, Mahindra e2O Plus and Tata Nexon EVs are working as police cars.

