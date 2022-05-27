HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Simple Energy Delays Deliveries Of Simple One Scooter To September. Here's Why

Simple Energy delays deliveries of Simple One scooter to September. Here's why

Simple Energy received around 55,000 pre-bookings for its Simple One e-scooter and it had earlier said that deliveries will begin in June.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 10:46 AM
File photo of Simple One electric scooter.
File photo of Simple One electric scooter.
File photo of Simple One electric scooter.
File photo of Simple One electric scooter.

Simple Energy has pushed back the deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter to September citing the possibility of a change in policy by the government due to the rising incidents of fire in electric vehicles. The EV company also took to Twitter to share this update stating it is anticipating new guidelines and certifications due to the recent incidents in the industry and hence is deferring the delivery of its flagship electric scooter, Simple One.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Onwards
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 - 88,166 Onwards
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 - 89,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799 - 1.07 Onwards
Check latest offers

According to a PTI report, Simple Energy founder-CEO Suhas Rajkumar believes electric vehicle industry might expect some policies related to battery packs and testing standards in the next couple of months. Simple Energy received more than 55,000 pre-bookings for its Simple One e-scooter and it had earlier said that deliveries will begin in June. “Considering the recent fire incidents in some of the EVs and the government acting on it, we have taken a conscious call of scheduling deliveries of Simple One to September first week," he said.

(Also read | Exclusive: Simple One electric scooter bookings cross 55,000 mark )

A number of fire incidents related to electric vehicles have taken in recent months across the country. In some incidents, the owners endured severe injuries and some resulted in casualties. The government has asked the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to investigate the incidents and also suggest remedial measures.

(Also read | Exclusive: Simple Energy's second electric scooter to be announced this June )

The Bangalore-based EV company claims it is currently prioritizing safety and is focusing on changes that the company is anticipating from the government's side. “So a lot of companies may go back to the government for recertification of the products in line with the new norms if they are brought in," said Rajkumar. But once deliveries do eventually begin, Simple Energy could start off across the country instead of having a city-wise delivery model.

 

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy Electric scooter Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Simple One EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

New Yamaha MT-25 and YZF-R25 launched with updated powertrain, features
New Yamaha MT-25 and YZF-R25 launched with updated powertrain, features
Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices, big revision likely to hurt motorists
Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices, big revision likely to hurt motorists
Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking
Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking
Ambassador as a modern EV? Hindustan Motors plans electric comeback
Ambassador as a modern EV? Hindustan Motors plans electric comeback
Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city