HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Exclusive: Simple Energy's Second Electric Scooter To Be Announced In June

Exclusive: Simple Energy's second electric scooter to be announced in June

Simple Energy CEO, Suhas Rajkumar exclusively informed HT Auto that its second product will be announced this summer. It will be a more affordable offering than the existing One electric scooter.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2022, 05:02 PM
The upcoming escooter by Simple Energy will be a completely new model altogether and won't be an extension of the existing One scooter.
The upcoming escooter by Simple Energy will be a completely new model altogether and won't be an extension of the existing One scooter.
The upcoming escooter by Simple Energy will be a completely new model altogether and won't be an extension of the existing One scooter.
The upcoming escooter by Simple Energy will be a completely new model altogether and won't be an extension of the existing One scooter.

After the launch last year, Simple Energy is gearing up to roll out its One electric scooter for the customers this summer. In a recent interaction with HT Auto, Suhas Rajkumar, the company's founder and CEO communicated that the EV startup has already initiated the production test runs of the One e-scooter while the deliveries are set to begin by June 2022. 

Simple Energy's bossman also informed that its second product will be announced around the same time. “After One, our second offering will be announced in June this year. It will be a more affordable scooter against our current performance-oriented One e-scooter," said Suhas Rajkumar, CEO, Simple Energy. 

(Also Read: Simple Energy partners li-ion battery firm to set up cell manufacturing in India)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹ 1.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The upcoming scooter will be a completely new model altogether and won't be an extension to the existing One scooter. It will also use a new platform, and understandably a smaller a battery and motor. While Rajkumar didn't share any further details on the upcoming offering, he did inform that the new scooter will be more affordable and priced competitively against the current mass-market rivals. “Not everyone wants a performance e-scooter, thus the new offering will target buyers will slightly tighter budget," added Rajkumar. 

(Also read: Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency)

The scooter is most likely to go on sale in the market later this year. More details are likely to be announced in the next few months. Meanwhile, the company has recently signed a MoU with C4V, a lithium-ion battery technology company for setting up a Lithium-ion cell manufacturing ecosystem in India. More details here

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2022, 05:02 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy Simple Energy One Electric Scooter EV EV Mobility Electric Scooters
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Formula 1: Aston Martin Safety Car as slow as a turtle? FIA dismisses criticism
Formula 1: Aston Martin Safety Car as slow as a turtle? FIA dismisses criticism
Tesla Model Y debuts as part of New York City's iconic yellow taxi fleet
Tesla Model Y debuts as part of New York City's iconic yellow taxi fleet
2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos
2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos
Tata CURVV Concept: How Tata Motors is changing the way SUVs are designed
Tata CURVV Concept: How Tata Motors is changing the way SUVs are designed
Tata design development ‘in evolution’, Curvv Concept EV a solid case in point
Tata design development ‘in evolution’, Curvv Concept EV a solid case in point

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city