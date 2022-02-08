HT Auto
Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency

The new motor on Simple One electric scooter can produce 72 Nm of torque, which Simple Energy claims is not the highest in the segment.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 03:14 PM
File photo of Simple One electric scooter (L) and the upgraded motor (R).
Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy has upgraded the motor for its flagship scooter - Simple One, which is scheduled to be delivered to customers June onwards. The new motor helps boost the performance of the scooter by offering better efficiency and thermal management.

The new motor is an upgrade to the already existing high-spec motor, both produced by the company itself, making it the only electric scooter OEM to develop or manufacture its own motors in the country.

The new motor can produce 72 Nm of torque, which Simple Energy claims is not the highest in the segment and has never been achieved on a form factor of this compact size.

The new motor setup allows the scooter to house a large 4.8 kWh battery pack, providing a range of over 200 kilometres. “Upgrade on efficiency and performance of the motor is the key to a perfect EV… We are certain that the end consumer will be thrilled to experience it," said, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, of Simple Energy.

(Also read | Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021)

The company has said that the higher level of vertical integration in the motor allows Simple One to attain an unmatched efficiency of 96%, allowing users to ride without the worry of range. Further, the development of motor in-house from the ground up will also help accelerate future product development. The upgraded motor has also been patented and the team spent over two years in extensive R&D to make the electric scooter best in class.

Simple One delivers over 200 km of range in Eco mode, offers a 0-40 kmph acceleration in under 2.85 seconds, a top speed of 105 kmph, a large boot with a capacity of 30 litres and a powerful 8.5 kW motor. Bookings for the electric scooter are open for a price of 1,947.

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 03:13 PM IST
TAGS: Simple One electric scooter EVs EV electric mobility Simple Energy
