HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Simple Energy Commences First Phase Of Test Rides

Simple Energy commences first phase of test rides

Last month, Simple Energy pushed back the deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter to September.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 07:21 AM
File photo of Simple One electric scooter.
Simple Energy took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that it has opened registrations for the first phase of test rides. The electric two-wheeler maker has provided the link to get registered for the test ride. An earlier report had stated that the first phase will begin in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Panaji among others. Simple Energy had also informed that it has plans to conduct tests in many cities in the coming months.

Last month, Simple Energy pushed back the deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter to September citing a possibility of change in the policy by the government due to multiple fire incidents related to electric scooters that took place in the last few months across the country. The EV maker said the deliveries of its electric scooter will begin after the test rides get over.

(Also read | Simple Energy partners li-ion battery firm to set up cell manufacturing in India )

In April, the Simple One electric scooter crossed the booking mark of over 55,000 as informed by Suhash Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy. Simple introduced its flagship electric scooter last year in August. The Simple One electric two-wheeler has been priced at 1,09,999 (standard trim), while with the advanced additional battery, the price of the electric scooter goes up to 1,44,999 (ex-showroom).

(Also read | Simple One electric scooter gets additional battery pack for over 300 km range )

The Simple One electric scooter comes with an 8.5kW motor that can produce a maximum torque of 72 Nm. It gives the user a range of 203 km and up to 236 km in ideal conditions. The electric vehicle also supports fast charging.

Simple Energy, in April, also announced that it will bring its second electric this month. Rajkumar had stated that the upcoming electric scooter will be a more affordable model than the current performance-oriented Simple One EV.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 07:19 AM IST
TAGS: Simple One Simple Energy Electric vehicles Electric vehiclea EV EVs Electric scooter
