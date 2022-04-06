Simple Energy partners li-ion battery firm to set up cell manufacturing in India

Electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy has signed a MoU with C4V, a lithium-ion battery technology company, for setting up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The partnership is in line with the government's Make-in-India initiative and will utilize cells with industry-leading safety, higher energy density than LFP, faster charging, and longer life cycle - all based on C4V's patented technology.

The partnership is significant because lithium-ion battery cells form the central unit of any electric vehicle. The batteries made using C4V's technology will be used in Simple Energy's upcoming two-wheeler and four-wheeler form factors. The EV maker claims that batteries made from this technology do not suffer from fire or explosion risk that has been plaguing competitors in recent times.

These batteries are claimed to provide industry-leading safety standards. C4V's technology extends battery life, safety and charge performance of batteries, and most importantly, empowers emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. “By partnering with C4V, we will consolidate cell supply, which is a vital component for us. This strategy also make us more self-reliant and reduces our dependency on imports," said Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder, Simple Energy.

Further, localizing of EV components will prove to be crucial at a time when the country is making efforts to transition towards electric mobility. “Empowering local manufacturing will not only reduce the burden of import duties but also ensure the timely supply of quality batteries in the EV space boosting the confidence of OEMs in the electric mobility Market," said Kuldeep Gupta, Vice President (Strategic Partnership), C4V.

Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to clean transport. Its flagship product, Simple One electric scooter, will be produced in the Phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks.

