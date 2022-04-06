HT Auto
Home Auto News Simple Energy Partners Li Ion Battery Firm To Set Up Cell Manufacturing In India

Simple Energy partners li-ion battery firm to set up cell manufacturing in India

The li-ion batteries made using C4V's technology will be used in Simple Energy's upcoming two-wheeler and four-wheeler form factors.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 01:33 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

Electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy has signed a MoU with C4V, a lithium-ion battery technology company, for setting up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The partnership is in line with the government's Make-in-India initiative and will utilize cells with industry-leading safety, higher energy density than LFP, faster charging, and longer life cycle - all based on C4V's patented technology.

The partnership is significant because lithium-ion battery cells form the central unit of any electric vehicle. The batteries made using C4V's technology will be used in Simple Energy's upcoming two-wheeler and four-wheeler form factors. The EV maker claims that batteries made from this technology do not suffer from fire or explosion risk that has been plaguing competitors in recent times.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹ 1.1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also read | Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency)

These batteries are claimed to provide industry-leading safety standards. C4V's technology extends battery life, safety and charge performance of batteries, and most importantly, empowers emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. “By partnering with C4V, we will consolidate cell supply, which is a vital component for us. This strategy also make us more self-reliant and reduces our dependency on imports," said Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder, Simple Energy.

Further, localizing of EV components will prove to be crucial at a time when the country is making efforts to transition towards electric mobility. “Empowering local manufacturing will not only reduce the burden of import duties but also ensure the timely supply of quality batteries in the EV space boosting the confidence of OEMs in the electric mobility Market," said Kuldeep Gupta, Vice President (Strategic Partnership), C4V.

Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to clean transport. Its flagship product, Simple One electric scooter, will be produced in the Phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 01:31 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy Simple One electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV battery lithium-ion battery
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city