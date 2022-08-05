HT Auto
Porsche makes big moves to take electric bike segment by storm

Porsche already has a lineup of ebikes but is now looking at having a bigger play and say in the segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2022, 10:46 AM
Porsche has acquired portions of several eBike companies like Greyp and Fazua. (Image used for representational purpose)
Porsche is planning to increase its involvement in the electric bike segment as Porsche eBike Performance GmbH announced that it will develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers. These will include motors, batteries and the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions. Porsche declared that it intends to use these drive systems to launch a new generation of Porsche eBikes from the middle of this decade.

To push this in the right direction, Porsche has collaborated to create two joint ventures with the Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V. Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT Lutz Meschke stated Porsche is observing great potential in the eBike segment. “This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area," added Meschke.

(Also read | Porsche to take 50% stake in Red Bull for F1 campaign: Reports )

Apart from getting compact drive systems from Fazua Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will develop and produce particularly powerful eBike drive systems under the Porsche brand name. The luxury carmaker shared both the product categories and will be later distributed to eBike producers around the world. The electric drive systems will be used in Porsche eBikes as well as in the products of other brands, added the company.

(Also read | Porsche confident about making more profit selling electric cars )

Porsche has acquired portions of several eBike companies like Greyp and Fazua. The sports car manufacturer continues to work with Rotwild, its long-standing partner, on its current eBike models. In March last year, the company launched its interpretation of exclusive electric bikes with the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross.

 

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
