HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche To Take 50% Stake In Red Bull For F1 Campaign: Reports

Porsche to take 50% stake in Red Bull for F1 campaign: Reports

Porsche last participated in F1 racing in the 1991 season and has had an on-and-off association with the pinnacle of motorsports.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 14:22 PM
Red Bull is currently at the top of the championship table in the ongoing season. (REUTERS)
Red Bull is currently at the top of the championship table in the ongoing season. (REUTERS)
Red Bull is currently at the top of the championship table in the ongoing season. (REUTERS)
Red Bull is currently at the top of the championship table in the ongoing season.

Porsche is reportedly planning to buy a 50 per cent stake in F1 racing team Red Bull, marking the return of the sports car maker to the fast lanes. According to media reports, this would help both companies to meet F1's 2026 engine rules. Reports also suggest Red Bull and Porsche could officially announce their partnership on August 4th.

Till now, Red Bull was sourcing engines from Honda. The deal with the Japanese manufacturer was that Red Bull will use their engines till 2025. Unfortunately, Honda left F1 at the end of the 2021 season. On the other hand, Red Bull formed a new subsidiary called Red Bull Powertrains. The manufacturing company was opened to make engines rather than take from Honda. The newly developed engines could also make their way to Red Bulls' AlphaTauri race team. This is because developing engines from the scratch can be very expensive and it simply makes more sense to source the engine from someone else.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Volkswagen's CEO announced that Porsche and Audi will be entering Formula One motor racing. Where the details about Porsche have been somewhat revealed, Audi is still a bit behind in the process. On the other hand, Volkswagen is heavily invested in making electric vehicles. They are working on new electric vehicles as well as batteries. They are doing this to clean up their image after the Dieselgate emissions scandal that happened a few years ago.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Porsche is also focusing on their electric vehicles. As of now, they only have the Taycan EV in their line-up but it is also a very successful product. The next EV launch from Porsche will be the Macan EV which should launch in 2024. Then we are expecting them to launch an electric version of the 718 sports car. The manufacturer is also working on a new flagship electric SUV. It will sit above the Macan and Cayenne.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 14:22 PM IST
TAGS: Porche Red Bull Audi F1 Motor Racing Volkswagen Formula One
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ex-Lamborghini executive roped in to work on Apple electric car: Reports
Ex-Lamborghini executive roped in to work on Apple electric car: Reports
Bentley pushes back its first electric car launch till 2026: Report
Bentley pushes back its first electric car launch till 2026: Report
Electric i10 hatchback? Hyundai plans affordable EV for select markets
Electric i10 hatchback? Hyundai plans affordable EV for select markets
World’s biggest crude exporter plans record hike, may hit fuel prices in India
World’s biggest crude exporter plans record hike, may hit fuel prices in India
Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special
Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city