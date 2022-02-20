HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Porsche is readying its main plant for all-electric 718 sports cars

Porsche is readying its main plant for all-electric 718 sports cars

The Porsche 718 twins are expected to come generating a combined power output of up to 1088 PS.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 11:23 AM
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman models would come inspired by the Porsche Mission R concept.
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman models would come inspired by the Porsche Mission R concept.

Volkswagen-owned German luxury high-performance car brand Porsche is transforming its main factory to make it ready for all-electric 718 Boxster and Cayman production. The automaker is investing $567 million into its Zuffenhausen factory to transform it into an EV plant.

(Also Read: Cargo ship carrying Porsche models catches fire mid ocean, Navy comes to rescue)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 97.97 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.3 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.35 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.53 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The move comes as Porsche has ambitious targets for electric vehicle sales that would contribute one-third of the car brand's total sales by 2025 and two-thirds by 2030. The automaker has already received a pretty good response from the Porsche Taycan EV. The upcoming Porsche Macan EV and other models like the 718 Boxster and Cayman electric cars too will help the auto company to achieve this target.

Porsche 718 twins would be based on the Volkswagen group's PPE architecture. This platform will also underpin the Porsche Macan EV. German publishing Automobilwoche reports that the Zuffenhausen factory will be sufficiently flexible to allow Porsche 718s and 911s to be built on the same line.

Porsche will start manufacturing 718 EVs in 2023, the same year the Porsche Macan EVs will start rolling off the production line in the Leipzig facility.

Speaking about the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will be available with either a single electric motor driving the rear wheels. It could also get an electric motor at either end and all-wheel drive. This is something similar to what was previewed on the Mission R concept.

The concept was showcased with an electric powertrain that is capable of churning out 435 PS of power output from the electric motor in the front, while the rear motor is capable of belting out 653 PS of power. Combined the electric powertrain is capable of generating 611 PS of power output in standard mode and 1088 PS in qualifying mode.

The Porsche 718 twins would come with an 800-volt charging technology that is claimed to charge the battery from 5-80 per cent in just 15 minutes.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 718 Porsche 718 Boxster Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche Macan EV Porsche Macan electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility sportscar
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
In pics: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is what we want in India, but it's not coming
In pics: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is what we want in India, but it's not coming
2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again
2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again
India gets investment offers worth $20 billion for semiconductor production
India gets investment offers worth $20 billion for semiconductor production
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city