HT Auto
Home News Cargo ship carrying Porsche models catches fire mid ocean, Navy comes to rescue

Cargo ship carrying Porsche models catches fire mid ocean, Navy comes to rescue

While 22 crew members on board have been rescued, there is no word on the fate of the Porsche vehicles inside the ship.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 09:21 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

A cargo ship reportedly carrying a number of brand new Porsche models caught fire on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean after leaving Germany's Emden for Davisville in United States' Rhode Island. Apart from the Porsche models, the ship is also reportedly carrying numerous new Volkswagen cars as well.

Associated Press reports that the Felicity Ace sounded the alarm after fire broke out in the hold area of the cargo ship.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It was the Portuguese Navy that responded to the alarm and a patrol boat and merchant vessels reached the cargo ship for rescue efforts. It is further reported that the Portuguese Air Force has also been alerted for possible help.

While some reports suggest that the 22 crew members on board the cargo ship have been rescued and are safe, there is no word yet on the cars that were being transported. "Our immediate thoughts are of the 22 crew of the merchant ship "Felicity Ace", all of whom we understand are safe and well as a result of their rescue by the Portuguese Navy following reports of a fire on board," read a Porsche statement, according to Motor1. “We believe a number of our cars are among the cargo on board the ship. No further details of the specific cars affected are available at this time – we are in close contact with the shipping company and will share more information in due course."

Porsche has further advised anyone whose booked vehicle may have been on the ship to reach out to its dealership. “Anyone concerned by the implications of this incident on a car they’ve ordered should maintain contact with the dealer with which their order was placed. As more information becomes available, our dealers will contact every customer affected to discuss next steps."

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Volkswagen
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Price, specs, feature comparison
Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Price, specs, feature comparison
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition sold out in India
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition sold out in India
Ducati to globally unveil new motorcycle today
Ducati to globally unveil new motorcycle today
In pics: Audi A8 facelift with hybrid technology debuts
In pics: Audi A8 facelift with hybrid technology debuts
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city