Mahindra e-XUV300 to challenge Tata Nexon EV: Key facts to know

Mahindra despite having the first-mover advantage in the Indian electric car space, couldn't encash that. Now, the automaker is aiming to renew its EV portfolio and the e-XUV300 is going to be a crucial model in that strategy. Mahindra e-XUV300 will come as the all-electric variant of the XUV300 compact SUV. The electric compact SUV is expected to launch in India sometime next year and upon arrival, it will compete with tough rivals like Tata Nexon EV, which is the current pole position holder in the Indian electric car market.

(Also read: Electric XUV300 launch in 2023. Why it may be pricier than Nexon EV?)

As Mahindra aims to re-establish its position in the Indian electric car market and the e-XUV300 is readying for a 2023 launch, here are key facts to expect from this electric compact SUV.

Longer than Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra has already confirmed that the e-XUV300 will come with a 4,200 mm length, which means it will be longer than its closest rival Tata Nexon EV. Tata Nexon EV comes measuring 3,993 mm in length. Interestingly, the e-XUV300 will arrive longer than its ICE sibling as well, which measures 3,995 mm. Crossing the four-metre slab means, the e-XUV300 won't receive any benefit reserved for the sub-compact and compact SUVs.

One of eight electric Mahindra SUVs

Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch 13 SUVs by 2027. Eight SUVs among them will be fully battery electric-powered. The upcoming Mahindra e-XUV300 will be one of these eight electric SUVs slated for launch by 2027.

Expect around a 300 km range

Mahindra e-XUV300 is expected to come powered by a lithium-ion battery pack developed by Mahindra Electric in association with LG Chem. This lithium-ion battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 300 km on a single charge. This range capability will put the Mahindra e-XUV300 at par with its closest rival Tata Nexon EV.

Expect design similarity with the concept

Mahindra showcased the e-XUV300 concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming production model of the car is expected to follow the design philosophy of the concept closely. Also, it would come resembling with the ICE powered XUV300 compact SUV. Expect it to come with a new aero grille, redesigned bumpers, revised LED headlamps and taillights, updated alloy wheels etc.

First Published Date: