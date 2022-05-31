HT Auto
Electric XUV300 launch in 2023. Why it may be pricier than Nexon EV?

e-XUV300 will measure 4.2 meters in length which means it won't be in the category of sub-four-meter vehicles which are eligible for tax benefits.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 10:07 AM
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.

Mahindra has confirmed it would drive out the electric version of its XUV300 in the first quarter of 2023. First showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020, the electric XUV300 has been widely regarded as Mahindra's challenge to the Tata Motors' dominance in the world of electric vehicles in India. As such, comparisons are already being drawn between the XUV300 EV and the Nexon EV that currently has the crown among battery-powered passenger vehicles here.

But the electric version of the XUV300 could be priced above that of the Nexon EV which currently starts at upwards of 14.79 lakh (ex showroom). While the final cost of an EV depends on a wide variety of factors such as battery size, number of motors, features in the cabin, safety highlights and body structure, the one major hint that e-XUV300 could be pricier than Nexon EV comes from the fact that the Mahindra vehicle would be longer.

Mahindra officials have confirmed that electric XUV300 would be around 4,200 meters in length. This means that it won't be a sub-four-meter vehicle and therefore, won't get the subsidies/incentives reserved for such vehicles. Nexon EV, on the other hand, measures around 3,993 meters.

Interestingly, the Mahindra XUV300 sold at present measures 3,995 meters and is therefore in the sub-compact SUV category and eligible for benefits. But the company may be aiming for something more than just tax benefits. With plans afoot of driving in as many as 13 SUVs by 2027 and with eight of these being fully electric, Mahindra appears to be digging in its heels to bat big. It also plans to reveal its 'Born Electric Vision' come August 15.

'Big is better' is something that has worked for Mahindra in the recent past. Take the example of Thar or the XUV700. Both models continue to see high traction among buyers and have a long waiting period. But none of these are electric vehicles and the rules in the battery-powered mobility game may be slightly different with price and range considerations being key factors. Will Mahindra then open its innings on a high with the electric XUV300?

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: XUV300 e-XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 EV Electric vehicle. electric car
