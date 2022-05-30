HT Auto
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

The all-electric Mahindra XUV300 could potentially speed up adoption rate of battery-powered vehicles in the country because of a relatively affordable price tag.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 02:30 PM
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has confirmed plans of officially launching the all-electric version of its XUV300 SUV in the first quarter of 2023. With a focus on taking on the electric mobility segment with vigour, M&M also stated that its electric vehicle business strategy - Born Electric Vision - will be showcased courtesy the concept vehicle this August.

(Also read: Mahindra reports near five times increase in Q4 profit)

An all-electric Mahindra SUV has been in the making for quite some time and a glimpse into this was showcased at the Auto Expo back in 2020 when an electric KUV was put on display. But several reports had hinted that it could be the XUV300 sub-compact SUV that could get an electric powertrain first. This now stands confirmed. “We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director at M&M, said at a press conference.

Interestingly, Jejurikar also said that the electric XUV300 won't be a sub-four meter vehicle because it measures 4.2 meters in length. This means that the vehicle won't be eligible for certain incentives that are provided to sub-four meter electric vehicles. Regardless of this, many believe that the electric XUV300 could bring more and more people into the fold of zero emission provate mobility solutions.

The EV car segment is currently dominated by Tata Motors with the Nexon EV selling in respectable numbers. The XUV300 electric is likely to emerge as its first direct rival and may be priced around the same way, which is upwards of 13 lakh. And more models going the electric way could also help prospects further.

M&M could be making use of Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) components and the two companies had recently entered into a partnership as well.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 02:24 PM IST
TAGS: XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 EV Electric car electric vehicle Nexon EV
