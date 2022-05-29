HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Reports Nearly Five Times Increase In Q4 Profits

Mahindra reports nearly five times increase in Q4 profits

Mahindra became a leader in the SUV revenue market share in the present quarter four and in the second half of FY22.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 09:37 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Mahindra and Mahindra announced on Saturday that it has achieved around a five-fold jump in profit for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022. Mahindra's profit touched 1,192 crore. Mahindra posted a profit of about 245 crore for the year-ago period, stated a statement. The automaker's revenue also saw an increase of 28 per cent to 17,124 crore against 13,356 crore in March quarter 2020-21.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

In the fiscal year 2021-22, Mahindra registered a profit of 4,935 crore compared to 984 crore in the fiscal year that ended on March 31 last year. Mahindra also saw a rise in its export in the last fiscal year with 77 per cent growth. Mahindra also stated that the supplies of semiconductors saw improvement in quarter four which positively impacted the volumes. 

(Also read | Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel )

The company added that its farm export volume grew that is 17,500 tractors. The growth registered was about 66 per cent. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra said these current results show the company's strong and resilient model. “Despite significant challenges due to various factors like Covid, commodity prices, semiconductor shortages and the Ukraine conflict, we have delivered strong results at the consolidated level. All of our group companies are well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities," added Shah. 

(Also read | Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO )

Mahindra became a leader in the SUV revenue market share in the present quarter four and in the second half of FY22. The company's FES gained 180 basis points market share in the present fiscal year, informed Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra and Mahindra. “With over 170k bookings, the demand for the automotive product portfolio remains strong. FES delivered the second-highest full-year PBIT (profit before interest and tax) despite market slowdown and steep commodity inflation. Given the recent fiscal and monetary measures by the Government of India and RBI, we foresee the cost pressures in the economy to ease out," he was quoted as in a PTI report.

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report
Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report
From Maruti Swift to Hyundai Alcazar, best offers in town for your new car
From Maruti Swift to Hyundai Alcazar, best offers in town for your new car
This EV company is making electric vehicles, old-school style
This EV company is making electric vehicles, old-school style
Traffic jams in your city are simple maths problem, claims Israel IT firm
Traffic jams in your city are simple maths problem, claims Israel IT firm
Ather Energy says battery fire incident at its Chennai complex extremely rare
Ather Energy says battery fire incident at its Chennai complex extremely rare

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city