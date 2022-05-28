HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Suv Petrol Unit Likely To Be More Powerful Than Diesel

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be make its debut on June 27. The SUV has undergone sea change in terms of exterior design as well as features inside.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2022, 01:02 PM
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the Scorpio-N facelift SUV in India soon. The carmaker will debut the new generation Scorpio on June 27. Mahindra has already showcased the exterior looks of the SUV through official images which shows the versatile vehicle has undergone major changes in terms of looks. New details about the SUV has now emerged closer to its debut date which reveals the power output of the engines to be used in the new Scorpio-N.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to reports, the new Scorpio-N will come with both petrol and diesel engines. The previous generation Scorpio, which will be sold as Scorpio Classic from now on, is only offered with 2.2-litre diesel engine. The new generation Scorpio-N will get this engine as well as a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is also being used in the flagship SUVs like XUV700 and Thar, is likely to generate 168 hp of power. This will be nearly 40 hp more than what the standard 2.2-litre diesel engine can generate. Even the 4X4 variant of the new Scorpio-N, which will come with the same diesel unit, is likely to be less powerful than the petrol engine on offer. 

Both engines are expected to be offered with the choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be the second model in Mahindra's lineup to come fitted with the company's new SUV branding seen on XUV700. Built on a new body-on-frame platform, the new Scorpio-N has undergone a revamp in design with sharper looks at the front. Besides the reworked grille, the SUV will also get dual LED projector headlamp units.

The interior of the new Scorpio-N, which has not been revealed officially yet, is also expected to undergo several changes. The SUV is now likely to come with features like a new touchscreen infotainment, new steering wheel setup, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, cruise control among others.

First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 01:02 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio facelift Scorpio-N 2022 Scorpio-N Scorpio-N 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio-N 2022 Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year: Report
KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year: Report
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
Black Series Adventure Kit launched for Royal Enfield Himalayan in Australia
Black Series Adventure Kit launched for Royal Enfield Himalayan in Australia
In Tesla's snub to India, Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell not allowed'
In Tesla's snub to India, Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell not allowed'
Kia EV6 to be made available in these 12 cities, check if yours is included
Kia EV6 to be made available in these 12 cities, check if yours is included

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city