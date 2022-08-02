HT Auto
Jaguar I-Pace burnt to ashes in a fire while charging in Florida

At least four Jaguar I-Pace cars have been reportedly destroyed by similar fire incidents.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2022, 17:14 PM
The Jaguar I-Pace was completely destroyed by the fire. (Image: Electrek)
With the number of electric vehicles rising around the world, EV fire incidents too are seeing a spike in numbers. The latest electric car to catch fire is a Jaguar I-Pace, which was burnt to ashes in a fire that erupted while it was charging in Florida, US. The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace was reportedly parked in a garage and was charging.

Gonzalo Salazar, the owner of the luxury electric car, told Electrek that on June 16 he plugged the car in and on June 17 he unplugged it. He took out the car before parking it again in the garage and suddenly heard some popping sound from the garage. When he went to inspect, the owner found the car in thick smoke. He drove the car out of the garage to save the house. The smoke eventually turned into a massive fire that engulfed the entire car burning much of it entirely away. Interestingly, the image reveals the front part of the car was untouched by the fire, while the entire cabin had been destroyed.

The report claims that the emergency crews had a tough time dousing the fire and they needed to use a particular fire suppressing foam. The British car brand reportedly took the car away to conduct its own examination of the wreckage but is yet to present any conclusion.

This is not the first time a Jaguar I-Pace EV caught fire. Earlier, three other Jaguar I-Pace EVs reported similar incidents under similar conditions. Interestingly, the Jaguar EV uses the same type of LG Chem battery cells that make up the Chevrolet Bolt EV's battery pack as well. Just like Chevrolet, Jaguar may end up issuing a recall for the I-Pace. Hyundai too uses the same problematic battery cells for its Kona EV.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2022, 17:13 PM IST
