In a first, Ola Electric to open showrooms across India, aims 200 by March

Going beyond the online purchasing facility, Ola Electric is planning to launch experience centres across the country, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced in a Twitter post. While 20 such experience centres have already been opened, the company plans to open a total of 200 such facilities by March next year. Aggarwal also posted images of the company's showrooms where its electric scooters can be seen on display and various customers can be seen taking a look at the battery-powered vehicles in different colours.

Aggarwal believes that these showrooms will enable even more people to experience the company's battery-powered offerings. “Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing. Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!"

(Also read | Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola Electric)

Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March!



Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing.



Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products! pic.twitter.com/euN08mZGRu — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 18, 2022

In a separate development, earlier this month on World EV Day, the company shared a glimpse of the behind the scene work going on on its electric car, which is scheduled to hit the roads in 2024. The video shows the designing process of the car's exterior, first on a computer and then through clay modelling. The face of the model features three black lines that on the top and one black line towards the bonnet.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Bengaluru-based EV company shared the first proper glimpse of its electric car on August 15 along with a few facts about the vehicle. The model is being touted as the quickest electric vehicle on the Indian roads and will have a 500 km+ range on a single charge. The EV would be able to hit 100 kmph in four seconds, have a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 cdr, feature an all-glass roof and allow keyless operation.

The model will hit the roads in 2024 but the exact month is not yet known. It would be manufactured at the FutureFactory near Bengaluru, the same facility where the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters are being manufactured.

First Published Date: