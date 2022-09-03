Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Ather Energy saw its sales jumps by nearly four times against July, leaving Ola Electric slip further on the list of top 5 EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India last month.

Hero Electric has roared back to the top of EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India as it consolidated its position in August. The EV maker was the only manufacturer in the segment to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark last month amid recent downward trend. However, the most significant rise in sales has been for the Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, which has seen multifold growth in August. Ather managed to overtake Ola Electric, one of its arch rivals, after launching the new generation model of the 450X electric scooter recently.

Here is a look at the top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India in June:

Hero Electric

Hero Electric has regained its dominance in the EV two-wheeler space. For the past few months, sales for the EV maker has seen an upwards trend. August has been one of the best months for Hero Electric this year. The company sold 10,476 units last month. Compared to May this year, when Hero Electric had sold just 2,849 units, it has been a significant rise. In July, the EV maker had sold 8,954 units. Hero Electric is expected to launch the new Vida brand in India.

Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa Autotech has managed to stick among the top three brands in August as well. Though there is a marginal drop, Okinawa sold 8,554 units last month. Compared to May, when the company sold 9,290 units, the drop is minimal. However, compared to 8,096 units July, the EV maker has shown signs of recovery. Okinawa has been one of the EV two-wheeler brands which were under the scanner due to the recent EV fire incidents. It had forced the company to recall some of its electric scooters after the controversy hit the industry.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ather Energy

The growth story of August has been of Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer. Within a month of launching the new generation 450X model, the company saw its sales jump to 6,410 units from 2389 units in July. The company recorded a massive increase of 297 per cent growth compared to August last year. It has managed to overtake Ola Electric after the latter threatened to disrupt the segment with a promising start.

Ampere Vehicles

Ampere Vehicles is placed fourth on the list among electric two-wheeler makers in India in August. Last month, the EV maker sold 6,396 units, marginally up from 6,319 units in July but slightly down from 6,534 units in June.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric, which witnessed a sharp rise in sales in the first last two quarters of 2021-22, has seen its sales drop drastically in the past couple of months. Ola Electric could deliver 3,421 units of S1 Pro electric scooter in August, down from 3,862 units in July. The drop in sales looks bigger when one considers that Ola had sold more than 12,000 unit sales in April this year.

First Published Date: