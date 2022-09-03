HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Top 5 Ev Two Wheeler Brands: Hero Hits 10,000 Sales Mark As Ather Overtakes Ola

Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Ather Energy saw its sales jumps by nearly four times against July, leaving Ola Electric slip further on the list of top 5 EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India last month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 12:20 PM
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.

Hero Electric has roared back to the top of EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India as it consolidated its position in August. The EV maker was the only manufacturer in the segment to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark last month amid recent downward trend. However, the most significant rise in sales has been for the Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, which has seen multifold growth in August. Ather managed to overtake Ola Electric, one of its arch rivals, after launching the new generation model of the 450X electric scooter recently.

Here is a look at the top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India in June:

Hero Electric

Hero Electric has regained its dominance in the EV two-wheeler space. For the past few months, sales for the EV maker has seen an upwards trend. August has been one of the best months for Hero Electric this year. The company sold 10,476 units last month. Compared to May this year, when Hero Electric had sold just 2,849 units, it has been a significant rise. In July, the EV maker had sold 8,954 units. Hero Electric is expected to launch the new Vida brand in India.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Praisepro
₹76,848 - 1.28 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa Autotech has managed to stick among the top three brands in August as well. Though there is a marginal drop, Okinawa sold 8,554 units last month. Compared to May, when the company sold 9,290 units, the drop is minimal. However, compared to 8,096 units July, the EV maker has shown signs of recovery. Okinawa has been one of the EV two-wheeler brands which were under the scanner due to the recent EV fire incidents. It had forced the company to recall some of its electric scooters after the controversy hit the industry.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ather Energy

The growth story of August has been of Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer. Within a month of launching the new generation 450X model, the company saw its sales jump to 6,410 units from 2389 units in July. The company recorded a massive increase of 297 per cent growth compared to August last year. It has managed to overtake Ola Electric after the latter threatened to disrupt the segment with a promising start.

Ampere Vehicles

Ampere Vehicles is placed fourth on the list among electric two-wheeler makers in India in August. Last month, the EV maker sold 6,396 units, marginally up from 6,319 units in July but slightly down from 6,534 units in June.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric, which witnessed a sharp rise in sales in the first last two quarters of 2021-22, has seen its sales drop drastically in the past couple of months. Ola Electric could deliver 3,421 units of S1 Pro electric scooter in August, down from 3,862 units in July. The drop in sales looks bigger when one considers that Ola had sold more than 12,000 unit sales in April this year.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Ampere Okinawa Autotech Ather Energy Ola Electric Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic drive review: Rugged SUV goes under the knife
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic drive review: Rugged SUV goes under the knife
KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared
KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared
Skoda Fabia may get fully-electric replacement in coming years: Report
Skoda Fabia may get fully-electric replacement in coming years: Report
Trash talk? David Beckham-backed company wants to electrify your garbage truck
Trash talk? David Beckham-backed company wants to electrify your garbage truck

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city