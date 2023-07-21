Exclusive: Lectrix to introduce maiden premium e-scooter soon; high on tech, 100+ range

Indian conglomerate SAR Group, known for brands like Luminous, Livguard, Livfast and Livpure, is all set to enter the electric mobility business soon. The company’s electric arm SAR Electric Mobility will be entering the e-mobility industry under the brand name Lectrix EV and HT Auto can exclusively tell you that the company will unveil its maiden electric offering as early as this month. Lectrix is all set to begin accepting bookings for the upcoming e-scooter from July 22 onwards.

The camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Lectrix electric scooter reveals little as far as the design is concerned but you do get to see the LED DRLs and LED headlamp. The upcoming offering appears to be a family-oriented e-scooter, which should appeal to a wider range of buyers. That said, the Lectrix EV will be rich on the feature front including several segment firsts and a host of tech as well.

The upcoming e-scooter will go big on providing quality hardware and software for a fraction of the cost. The model is expected to come with emergency assist features, smart ignition, and auto-cancelling indicators. The Ather 450X rival is also likely to come equipped with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and more. The company has tested the model for over 1.25 lakh km across technical and real-world tests and has already received approvals from iCAT.

Specifications for the Lectrix e-scooter are yet to be revealed but the e-scooter is expected to offer a range of over 100 km on a single charge. The company has also worked on the battery management system (BMS) of the e-scooter to optimise thermal performance. The e-scooter will automatically reduce its speed when the battery temperature shoots up.

Lectrix EV will kick-start its e-mobility journey with a premium electric scooter that will take on offerings from Ather Energy, Vida, Ola Electric, and the like. More details on the upcoming electric scooter along with its price and availability will be revealed towards the end of the month.

First Published Date: