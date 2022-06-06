HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Energica Experia Is An Electric Tourer With Ducati Multistrada Face

Energica Experia is an electric tourer with Ducati Multistrada face

Energica Experia has been designed from the ground up and it shares significant visual similarities with Ducati Multistrada series bikes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 02:05 PM
Energica Experia comes with seven different riding modes - Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport along with three customizable modes..
Energica Experia comes with seven different riding modes - Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport along with three customizable modes..
Energica Experia comes with seven different riding modes - Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport along with three customizable modes..
Energica Experia comes with seven different riding modes - Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport along with three customizable modes..

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica Motor Company has revealed its fourth all-electric model Experia, which comes as a green tourer. The most interesting fact about the Energica Experia is the styling of this bike which makes it looks like an all-electric iteration of the mighty Ducati Multistrada. At the very first glance, it looks exactly like a Ducati Multistrada with several identical design elements carried to this bike.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Xdiavel (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Xdiavel
1262 cc | Manual
₹18 - 22.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Supersport 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10.99 - 11.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Hypermotard 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Hypermotard 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.99 - 16.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Multistrada 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹12.84 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹17.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program)

While the Energica Experia electric motorcycle is not exactly meant for typical off-roading, the rugged look thanks to its fairing, windshield, tubular steel trellis frame, hard cases and Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres delivers an off-roader vibe. It features a five-inch full-colour cockpit screen offering seven different riding modes - Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport along with three customizable modes. Also, it gets cruise control as standard, a low-speed parking assist and four USB ports.

The electric bike manufacturer claims that everything about the model is new, from the ground up. These include the frame, battery, motor, and body panels as well. The motorcycle gets power from a 22.5-kWh lithium-polymer battery pack that is capable of churning 19.6 kWh power. It also promises a range of 420 km in the city, 209 km on the highway and 257 km in mixed riding.

The motorcycle brand claims that the Experia green tourer is capable of being charged using Level 1 and Level 2 chargers. Also, it can be charged using Level 3 DC fast chargers as well. In the last option, it can be recharged 0-80 per cent in 40 minutes.

The manufacturer claims that its battery pack is lighter and slightly larger than the other three models launched by the company. The electric bike is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

Speaking about other mechanical elements, the bike runs on 17-inch aluminium wheels. For braking purposes, the front wheel gets dual 13-inch disc brakes with four-piston callipers, while the rear gets a single 9.5-inch disc and two-piston callipers. The disc brakes are combined with six traction control settings for ABS and cornering IMU. Also, they come with four levels of regenerative braking.

The Energica Experia is available at a starting price of $25,880 for the Launch Edition. It comes available in a single colour called Bormio Ice.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 02:05 PM IST
TAGS: Energica Experia electric bike Ducati Multistrada electric motorcycle EV electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

This country has more than 7,50,000 EVs on roads
This country has more than 7,50,000 EVs on roads
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mixed messages on job cuts send all on a wild ride
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mixed messages on job cuts send all on a wild ride
Delhi airport to induct 62 electric vehicles in coming months to cut emissions
Delhi airport to induct 62 electric vehicles in coming months to cut emissions
Top 10 cars sold in India in May: Tata Nexon shines among crowd of Maruti cars
Top 10 cars sold in India in May: Tata Nexon shines among crowd of Maruti cars
In pics: Energica Experia electric tourer promises 420 km range, 180 kmph speed
In pics: Energica Experia electric tourer promises 420 km range, 180 kmph speed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city