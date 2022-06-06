Energica Experia is an electric tourer with Ducati Multistrada face

Energica Experia has been designed from the ground up and it shares significant visual similarities with Ducati Multistrada series bikes.

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica Motor Company has revealed its fourth all-electric model Experia, which comes as a green tourer. The most interesting fact about the Energica Experia is the styling of this bike which makes it looks like an all-electric iteration of the mighty Ducati Multistrada. At the very first glance, it looks exactly like a Ducati Multistrada with several identical design elements carried to this bike.

While the Energica Experia electric motorcycle is not exactly meant for typical off-roading, the rugged look thanks to its fairing, windshield, tubular steel trellis frame, hard cases and Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres delivers an off-roader vibe. It features a five-inch full-colour cockpit screen offering seven different riding modes - Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport along with three customizable modes. Also, it gets cruise control as standard, a low-speed parking assist and four USB ports.

The electric bike manufacturer claims that everything about the model is new, from the ground up. These include the frame, battery, motor, and body panels as well. The motorcycle gets power from a 22.5-kWh lithium-polymer battery pack that is capable of churning 19.6 kWh power. It also promises a range of 420 km in the city, 209 km on the highway and 257 km in mixed riding.

The motorcycle brand claims that the Experia green tourer is capable of being charged using Level 1 and Level 2 chargers. Also, it can be charged using Level 3 DC fast chargers as well. In the last option, it can be recharged 0-80 per cent in 40 minutes.

The manufacturer claims that its battery pack is lighter and slightly larger than the other three models launched by the company. The electric bike is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

Speaking about other mechanical elements, the bike runs on 17-inch aluminium wheels. For braking purposes, the front wheel gets dual 13-inch disc brakes with four-piston callipers, while the rear gets a single 9.5-inch disc and two-piston callipers. The disc brakes are combined with six traction control settings for ABS and cornering IMU. Also, they come with four levels of regenerative braking.

The Energica Experia is available at a starting price of $25,880 for the Launch Edition. It comes available in a single colour called Bormio Ice.

