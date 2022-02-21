HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre

Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre

The Tesla Roadster is 320 million kilometres away from Mars and it has completed more than 2.62 orbits around the sun.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 06:59 AM
Tesla Roadster.
Tesla Roadster.

It's been four years since Tesla CEO Elon Musk surprised the world by sending his dark Red Roadster sports car into space on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and the car has since then travelled more than 377 million kilometres distance from Earth and now it is closer to Mars.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla removes Roadster EV from official site)

According to the WhereisRoadster? website, which tracks the pure electric sports car in space using NASA data, the Tesla Roadster is moving away from Earth at a speed of 6,005 kmph and running towards Mars at a speed of 27,955 kmph.

The website reveals that the Tesla Roadster is 320 million kilometres away from Mars and it has completed more than 2.62 orbits around the sun. Also, the Tesla Roadster has now travelled far enough to have driven all of the roads on the world 49.5 times.

The electric supercar is also expected to be still in one piece, however, it may have been damaged by some meteor strike. While these data seem very interesting, the astronomers haven’t observed the battery-electric sports car since March 2018, as there is not much scientific value in studying its trajectory. Hence the Tesla Roadster has become an expensive piece of space junk.

Meanwhile, its tracking website claims that the Tesla Roadster made a close approach to Mars back in 2020 when it came within just 8 million kilometres of the red planet. However, the car is not expected to get that closer to another planet until 2035 before making two passes within a few million kilometres of Earth in 2047 and 2050.

A paper published by Rein through Cornell University just a few days after the car was launched into space said that there is a 22 per cent chance that the Tesla Roadster could collide with the Earth within the next 15 million years. No wonder, this would put Tesla's name in history in a unique manner, if not sending the car into space has already done it.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 06:59 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Roadster Elon Musk electric car Ev electric mobility electric vehicle sportscar luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This electric Batmobile Tumbler replica is Batman's green ride, could be yours
This electric Batmobile Tumbler replica is Batman's green ride, could be yours
Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
Cars with loud exhausts face hefty fines in New York: Details here
Cars with loud exhausts face hefty fines in New York: Details here
This bygone Mercedes-Benz 300 was a laboratory on the go
This bygone Mercedes-Benz 300 was a laboratory on the go
Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle
Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city