Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers

Tyre manufacturer Ceat on Wednesday announced the launch of EnergyRide EV, which is claimed to be India’s first tyres for electric two-wheelers. As the tyre maker claims, this range of tyres is specially designed for electric two-wheelers. It claims that the characteristics and performance of the internal combustion engine-powered scooters and electric scooters are vastly different. Hence, there is a need for a different set of tyres for electric scooters. EnergyRide EV is designed to maximize the performance of the EV scooters and tyres, claims Ceat.

Electric scooters come with higher torque as compared to their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. The higher torque is instantly available to the rider as he or she starts the scooter. Traditional two-wheeler tyres are not equipped to manage this torque and weight. The tyre manufacturer claims that its EnergyRide EV range of tyres comes with a unique ‘Circuit Design’, which provides better grip in high torque and instant acceleration through superior water channelling. It also claims to distribute the force exerted on the tyres evenly around the tyre, thus reducing wear and tear of the tyres and eventually helping them to last longer.

As Ceat claims, the EnergyRide EV tyres are incorporated with a special rolling resistance compound which reduces the energy loss during motion. The lower rolling resistance provided by the EneryRide EV tyres aids an electric scooter to save energy and provides the desired extended range to the scooter, claims the company.

Speaking about the launch of the tyre, Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat, said, EnergyRide EV tyres address two main concerns of electric scooter owners, which are safety and range anxiety. "At CEAT we go out of our way to understand the consumer; and EnergyRide EV tyres address two main concerns of electric scooter owners, i.e., safety and range anxiety. We have designed EnergyRide EV to manage the instant acceleration of the electric scooters while ensuring tyre life is not compromised. Our low rolling resistance compound also addresses range anxiety concerns that many EV users face today," he further added.

