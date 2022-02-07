HT Auto
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad

BLive will sell multi-brand electric scooters from new store and provide aftersales service.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 05:52 PM
The store comes as second in Hyderabad.
The store comes as second in Hyderabad.

BLive on Monday has announced that the company has launched its second multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad. With this, the company has strengthened its footprint in the EV market in southern India. The multi-brand EV store claims to offer consumers access to more than 20 electric two-wheeler brands.

This also comes as the second such store in Hyderabad.

(Also Read: Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know)

The multibrand EV store will sell electric scooters, electric motorcycles and electric bicycles as well. The company also claims that its multibrand EV store will sell electric vehicles built by brands such as Kinetic Green, Techo Electra, Gemopai, Batt:RE, LML - Detel and others. Besides selling electric vehicles, this store is claimed to sell charging solutions and offer post-sales service packages as well.

Speaking about the launch of the store, Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, said that electric vehicles are here and projected to grow to $5 billion worth market by 2024. “Our Vision at BLive is to offer customers a platform to discover, buy and use EVs. The demand for EVs is increasing with more and more customers and businesses opting for an affordable and sustainable commuting option," he added.

Kholkar also said that BLive Experience Stores will soon be across more than 100 locations across India. The BLive Experience Stores are claimed to offer the customers a hands-on experience through products by various brands. The store is claimed to provide roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages and e-mobility spares parts.

Speaking about BLive's future strategy, Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder of the company said “We are in the middle of an EV revolution and as a disruptor we are focused on strengthening the EV ecosystem by partnering with like-minded partners to provide smarter mobility choices, giving better access to finance, as well as aftersales and service for consumers at large. We plan to change the perceptions of customers towards EVs and give them the best buying experience. "

The company also claims to be focusing on deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

