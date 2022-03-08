Battery electric vehicles contributed over 6% to total global car sales in 2021
Battery electric vehicles have contributed more than six per cent of total global sales last year, claims a study by Jato. The study also claims that the market share of electric vehicles has doubled to 6.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent, as the popularity of zero-emission vehicles has been increasing around the world.
It further says that 4.2 million battery-electric vehicles were sold in 2021. Interestingly, electric vehicles had a market share of 1.9 per cent in 2019. Since then, the demands for EVs have grown significantly.
China led the global sales of electric vehicles, accounting for around half of all global sales. Europe and North American markets too witnessed major growth in demand and sales of electric vehicles in 2021.
Meanwhile, the US EV manufacturer Tesla has said that it sold 56,515 China-made electric vehicles last month. Also, it exported 33,315 made-in-China electric cars. Tesla, which makes the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover in Giga Shanghai since 2019, sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January.