HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Audi gets green signal for $3.3 billion electric vehicle JV with FAW in China

Audi gets green signal for $3.3 billion electric vehicle JV with FAW in China

The Audi-FAW plant aims to start vehicle production in 2024.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 08:00 PM
The plant will produce Audi e-Tron among other electric vehicles.
The plant will produce Audi e-Tron among other electric vehicles.

German luxury car brand Audi has received approval for setting its $3.3 billion electric vehicle joint venture with FAW in China, reports Reuters. The two automakers will start construction of their EV joint venture plant soon in Jilin province.

(Also Read: Audi mulling local production of electric cars in India, aims more volume)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The construction work of the plant will start in April this year and the companies will invest a total of $3.29 billion in the facility. The EV plant is slated to start vehicle production in December 2024 and it will have the capacity to produce 150,000 electric cars every year. One of the electric vehicles to be built at this plant is the Audi e-Tron SUV.

The Audi FAW new energy vehicle project is an important cornerstone in the German luxury car manufacturer's electrification strategy in China. Volkswagen AG in a statement has said that it will start construction work for this facility in the second quarter of this year.

Audi and Chinese car brand FAWsigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in October 2020 to jointly produce premium electric vehicles in China, which is the largest car market in the world. In November last year, Audi said that the plant was behind the schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities in China.

While these made-in-China electric vehicles will be primarily focusing on selling in the Chinese market, they might export to other markets as well, especially in the Asian region.

Audi has a longstanding partnership with FAW to manufacture internal combustion engine vehicles in Changchun and in the southern city of Foshan. Apart from the latest Ev joint venture with FAW, the German car brand is also planning to produce electrified vehicles in association with Shanghai-based Chinese automaker SAIC Motor which owns MG Motor. Audi is aiming to grab a larger market share in the Chinese NEV market with these joint ventures and local production in the country.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 08:00 PM IST
TAGS: Audi electric car luxury car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Road transport makes significant progress under Gati Shakti plan, claims MoRTH
Road transport makes significant progress under Gati Shakti plan, claims MoRTH
In pics: 2022 AlphaTauri AT03 is the curviest race car unveiled this F1 season
In pics: 2022 AlphaTauri AT03 is the curviest race car unveiled this F1 season
Volvo Cars receives triple recognition for its sustainability performance
Volvo Cars receives triple recognition for its sustainability performance
In pics: Lexus LFA successor electric supercar promises more than 700 km range
In pics: Lexus LFA successor electric supercar promises more than 700 km range
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launch to happen soon
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launch to happen soon

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city