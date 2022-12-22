HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Year End Special: Cars That Passed The Gncap Test In 2022

Year-end special: Cars that passed the GNCAP test in 2022

In the past few years, the awareness among people regarding crash tests and the safety of their vehicles have increased significantly. Mahindra and Tata Motors played a major role in spreading awareness by manufacturing cars that scored well in the Global NCAP crash tests and by providing safety features as well. Here are the five top cars that passed the GNCAP crash test in 2022.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 22:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This year GNCAP tested several vehicles that are on sale in the Indian market.
This year GNCAP tested several vehicles that are on sale in the Indian market.
This year GNCAP tested several vehicles that are on sale in the Indian market.
This year GNCAP tested several vehicles that are on sale in the Indian market.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.

The Scorpio N is the latest SUV that was tested by the Global NCAP. It scored five stars in the adult occupant test with 29.25 points out of a total of 34. In the child occupant protection test, the SUV scored 28.93 points out of 49, earning a three-star rating.

Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

Both compact SUVs are based on the same platform. The engine and transmission options are also shared between the two.
Both compact SUVs are based on the same platform. The engine and transmission options are also shared between the two.
Both compact SUVs are based on the same platform. The engine and transmission options are also shared between the two.
Both compact SUVs are based on the same platform. The engine and transmission options are also shared between the two.

The Kushaq and Taigun shares the same underpinnings. They are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and the engine and transmission options are same as well. The SUVs received five stars in adult occupation protection with 29.64 points out of 34. In the child occupant protection test, the SUVs scored three stars with 42 points out of 49.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite scored four stars in Global NCAP crash test.
Nissan Magnite scored four stars in Global NCAP crash test.
Nissan Magnite scored four stars in Global NCAP crash test.
Nissan Magnite scored four stars in Global NCAP crash test.

Nissan launched the Magnite back in 2020 and it has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. The compact SUV also scored quite well in the GNCAP crash test. Magnite scored four stars in adult occupation protection with 11.85 points out of 17 whereas in child occupation protection, it scored two stars with 24.88 points out of 49.

(Also watch: Nissan Magnite scores four stars in crash test)

Renault Kiger

Because, Magnite uses the same platform as the Kiger, it also scored 4 stars.
Because, Magnite uses the same platform as the Kiger, it also scored 4 stars.
Because, Magnite uses the same platform as the Kiger, it also scored 4 stars.
Because, Magnite uses the same platform as the Kiger, it also scored 4 stars.

Renault's Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite. It is also selling in good numbers for Renault. The Kiger scored four stars in adult occupant test with 12.34 points out of 17 and in child occupation protection, it scored two stars with 21.05 points out of 49.

(Also watch: Renault Kiger scores four stars in crash test)

Honda City (4th Gen)

The City 4th gen is still on sale alongside the City 5th gen.
The City 4th gen is still on sale alongside the City 5th gen.
The City 4th gen is still on sale alongside the City 5th gen.
The City 4th gen is still on sale alongside the City 5th gen.

The City 4th Gen might be getting discontinued next year but it still doing decent numbers in terms of sales figures. The sedan scored four stars with 12.03 points out of 17 in adult occupant test. In child occupation protection, the sedan scored four stars with 38.27 points out of 49.

(Also watch: Honda City 4th gen scores four stars in crash test)

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 22:33 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Skoda Taigun Kushaq Nissan Magnite compact SUV Global NCAP Renault Kiger Honda City Mahindra and Mahindra Scorpio N
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Year-end special: Cars that passed the GNCAP test in 2022
Year-end special: Cars that passed the GNCAP test in 2022
Year-ender special: Five key government interventions for auto industry
Year-ender special: Five key government interventions for auto industry
Year-end special: Top 7 SUV launches of 2022
Year-end special: Top 7 SUV launches of 2022
Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India, to launch soon
Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India, to launch soon
Year-ender special: Five key developments in Indian automobile industry
Year-ender special: Five key developments in Indian automobile industry

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city