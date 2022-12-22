Year-end special: Cars that passed the GNCAP test in 2022

In the past few years, the awareness among people regarding crash tests and the safety of their vehicles have increased significantly. Mahindra and Tata Motors played a major role in spreading awareness by manufacturing cars that scored well in the Global NCAP crash tests and by providing safety features as well. Here are the five top cars that passed the GNCAP crash test in 2022.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.

The Scorpio N is the latest SUV that was tested by the Global NCAP. It scored five stars in the adult occupant test with 29.25 points out of a total of 34. In the child occupant protection test, the SUV scored 28.93 points out of 49, earning a three-star rating.

Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

Both compact SUVs are based on the same platform. The engine and transmission options are also shared between the two.

The Kushaq and Taigun shares the same underpinnings. They are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and the engine and transmission options are same as well. The SUVs received five stars in adult occupation protection with 29.64 points out of 34. In the child occupant protection test, the SUVs scored three stars with 42 points out of 49.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite scored four stars in Global NCAP crash test.

Nissan launched the Magnite back in 2020 and it has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. The compact SUV also scored quite well in the GNCAP crash test. Magnite scored four stars in adult occupation protection with 11.85 points out of 17 whereas in child occupation protection, it scored two stars with 24.88 points out of 49.

Renault Kiger

Because, Magnite uses the same platform as the Kiger, it also scored 4 stars.

Renault's Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite. It is also selling in good numbers for Renault. The Kiger scored four stars in adult occupant test with 12.34 points out of 17 and in child occupation protection, it scored two stars with 21.05 points out of 49.

Honda City (4th Gen)

The City 4th gen is still on sale alongside the City 5th gen.

The City 4th Gen might be getting discontinued next year but it still doing decent numbers in terms of sales figures. The sedan scored four stars with 12.03 points out of 17 in adult occupant test. In child occupation protection, the sedan scored four stars with 38.27 points out of 49.

