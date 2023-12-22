Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours

India's automobile industry is constantly evolving. People's demands keep changing and manufacturers try to ensure that they are fulfilling the demands. The latest push in the industry has come in the form of safe vehicles. People are now well aware of the safety rating of the vehicles. What has helped in pushing safe vehicles is Global NCAP's #safercarsforindia initiative. As part of this campaign, every year several cars that are being sold in India are crash-tested. This year also several cars were crash-tested and here are five cars that passed GNCAP tests with flying colours in 2023.

Tata Safari and Harrier

Tata Motors was the first automobile manufacturer that really started the movement about safe cars in India with the Nexon. However, they took a long time to crash-test the Harrier and Safari. With the facelifts, the manufacturer finally sent the SUVs to Global NCAP for a crash test and they scored the highest rating in the crash test. Not only this, the Harrier and the Safari are also the first vehicles to be tested by Bharat NCAP. Both the SUVs are based on Land Rover's Omegarc platform so it makes sense that both SUVs also share the same safety rating and features.

Hyundai Verna

Well, this came as a surprise to everyone. Hyundai Verna scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. It is the first made-in-India car from Hyundai to achieve five stars in the crash test. The new generation of Verna was launched in the Indian market this year and has been doing decent in terms of sales. The voluntary test for the Hyundai Verna was one of the last tests to be done by Global NCAP for India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Verna ₹ 10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Tata Safari ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Tata Harrier ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Volkswagen to bring back physical buttons in new cars in era of touchscreen

Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia also scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. Both sedans come from the manufacturer's India 2.0 strategy and are based on MQB-A0-IN. This is the same platform that is being used on the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq which also scored 5 stars in a crash test.

First Published Date: