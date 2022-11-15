HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Why 'nanomanager' Elon Musk Is A Big Worry For Tesla

Why 'nanomanager' Elon Musk is a big worry for Tesla

Tesla investors have often alleged that Elon Musk pays attention to too many things simultaneously, jeopardizing the automaker's future and market valuation.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 08:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves to play the role of the jack of all trades when it comes to managing his companies. But, this ‘nanomanagerial’ role of Musk seems to have become a headache for Tesla investors, who worry that the CEO, who has been personally involved in working-level decisions from car styling to supply chain issues, is distracted at a critical time for the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer.

Also Read : This EV company throws challenge to Tesla with its electric SUVs

Their concern comes at a time when Tesla's share value had slumped by around 50 per cent since early April this year when Musk announced that he had taken a stake in Twitter. The pressure has been further mounted by Musk's Tesla share sales, which includes $4 billion last week to bring his Twitter-related sales to $20 billion.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and Twitter. Besides that, he also runs the rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company. This is not the first time the automaker's investors have criticised Musk. They have alleged that he is not paying enough attention to the automaker despite the company going through a turmoiling situation.

Reuters reports that Musk said by video link to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that the amount of pressure he puts on himself is next level. Responding to an observation that many business leaders in Asia want to be the "Elon Musk of the East," the billionaire and Tesla CEO said that, "I'd be careful what you wish for. I'm not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same thing as actually being me. The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly."

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicle electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city