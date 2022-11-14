This EV company throws challenge to Tesla with its electric SUVs

Fisker Inc is an American EV company that has made the Fisker Ocean electric SUV
The Fisker Ocean EV has been designed by Henrik Fisker
This electric SUV competes with the Tesla Model Y EV
The Fisker Ocean EV is available in three variants
These are Fisker Extreme, Ultra and Sport
Fisker Extreme promises range up to 563 km while the Ultra offers 547 km range on a single charge
The Fisker Extreme also comes with a solar roof
Fisker claims that these EVs can also power an owner's home in case of an emergency
The cabin comes with a 17.1-inch infotainment screen