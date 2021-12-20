Home > Auto > Cars > Why Mercedes puts G-Class inside this massive red pill? Know here
Why Mercedes puts G-Class inside this massive red pill? Know here

2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 05:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The German luxury carmaker has some major plans ahead for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Carmakers and movie makers often take unique routes to draw attention to their products and films respectively. When both the worlds meet, the endorsement effort simply ramps up. Mercedes-Benz became the latest car brand to join the bandwagon of such advertising, when it put a G-Class inside a massive red pill for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment of the Matrix movie franchise.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQG concept breaks cover at Seoul, promises green off-roading)

The highly anticipated science fiction movie celebrated its US premiere last weekend at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. The German luxury car brand brought a massive red pill there with an AMG G63 inside it. The red pill was approximately 12 metres long, four metres wide and 3.5 metres tall ensuring more than enough room to encapsulate the luxury off-roader.

The iconic luxury SUV starts in The Matrix Resurrection, albeit it's a G550 rather than the AMG painted in selenite grey displayed. The three-pointed star car brand claims the G-Class has been featured in a fast-paced chase, with rebels helping Neo and Trinity duo to escape from the Matrix.

Meanwhile, the carmaker has some major plans ahead for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The automaker is planning a typical mid-cycle facelift for the SUV. A fully electric derivative of the SUV has already been officially announced, which is likely to be christened as EQG after the namesake concept unveiled in September at the IAA Munich show. The zero-emission derivative of the SUV will go on sale in 2024 and will retain the unmistakable silhouette of the ICE-powered version.

The German luxury car brand recently introduced a new military-spec G in form of W464 tailored for government agencies and militaries, meant for rescue and special operations. The rugged-looking G350d claims to offer 35 per cent more power and 50 per cent more torque output than the W461.

  • First Published Date : 20 Dec 2021, 05:56 PM IST

