Why is BMW betting big on Urus and G-Class owners? Know here

BMW thinks the existing owners of other luxury SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be the ones who would buy the BMW XM, the successor of the legendary BMW M1. These words of optimism come from BMW M bosses, the CEO Frank Van Meel and the Vice President of Customer, Brand and Sales Timo Resch. They are betting big on the Urus and G-Class owners to sell their new mean machine. The XM comes as the latest standalone model from the M performance division of the German luxury car manufacturer.

BMW has used the BMW M Fest at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa to showcase its new M2 and XM to the public. At the same event, Van Meel said that many people who currently drive Lamborghini Urus or Mercedes G-Class would opt for the XM. "A lot of people who drive a Lamborghini Urus or Mercedes G-Class say, 'I want to have something like that from BMW,' and so for us, it was the logical choice," he said.

Resch echoed the same thought. He said the BMW XM would not attract existing M car owners to upgrade to the SUV. However, he didn't clear whether it would be a switch to the XM from the luxury SUV owners or just an addition to the collection. Also, the BMW bosses hope the US will be the largest market for XM, reports Carbuzz. Resch said that China and the Middle East would be the next big markets after the US for this high-performance SUV. BMW has already introduced the M2 and the XM in the US.

BMW's M performance division is betting big on the XM for its business growth. The decision to go with the ongoing SUV trend has always been a business case for the automaker. Otherwise, we should see an M supercar, which would have become the hollow car for the German brand.

