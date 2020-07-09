Toyota Motor has added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand. The Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.

With "Corolla Meets SUV" being the key phrase for the development of the Corolla Cross, the model was designed as a new type of SUV that combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that exceeds customer expectations.

The Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance. It has a relaxed side view that hints at a spacious interior and underlines the car's status. The imposing and powerful front and rear, sturdy front fender underscore the SUV’s sense of energy. The contrast between the rear fenders and the cabin results in an impressive rearview.

The TNGA platform (GA-C) has enabled the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. In addition to its exceptional comfort, the Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy entry into and exit from the car, class-leading luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series.





Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented on the unveiling of the new model, "Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and dreams for the future."

Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world. It is Toyota's best-selling car. The Corolla has continued to evolve in line with the needs of the times and of the regions it is sold in. By adding a new model to the Corolla series to suit the growing demand of SUVs, the enhanced Corolla line-up enables customers to select the model that better suits their diverse lifestyles and life stages.