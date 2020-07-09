In pics: New member of the Toyota Corolla family - the Corolla Cross SUV 6 Photos . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 11:25 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Toyota Corolla Cross SUV combines sturdy looking exterior and spacious interior in a manner that exceeds customer expectations. 1/6Toyota has added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series at a global premiere held in Thailand. The compact SUV will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward. 2/6Corolla Meets SUV is the key phrase behind the development of the Corolla Cross. The model has been designed as a new type of SUV that combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior and utility on the inside. 3/6The Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance.The imposing and powerful front and rear, sturdy front fender underscore the SUV’s sense of energy. 4/6It has a relaxed side view that hints at a spacious interior and underlines the car's status. The TNGA platform (GA-C) has enabled the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. 5/6In addition to its exceptional comfort, the Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy entry into and exit from the car, class-leading luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series. 6/6Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world. Now with the Corolla Cross SUV, a new member has been added to the family.