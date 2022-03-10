What's driving Kia Carens MPV selling so fast? Here are few possible reasons 

HT Auto
Kia Carens MPV has received more than 50,000 bookings in less than two months.
Kia Carens comes as the fourth offering from the brand in India.
Kia Carens premium MPV has fetched more than 50,000 bookings in less than two months, after the South Korean auto major started accepting bookings for it on January 14 this year. Kia Motors India started selling the Carens on February 14 this year and since then it has received a pretty good response.

Kia Carens compete with some tough rivals such as Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, despite steep competition in the segment, especially from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, Kia Carens has been able to make its own space.

(Also read: Kia Carens first-drive review: Sporty in parts, sober at large)

What's more interesting is Kia Carens is said to have received 42 per cent of its bookings from tier 3 and lower-tier cities. This means the premium people mover has been able to penetrate the Indian market deeper pretty quick despite being a new entrant.

What's driving the Kia Carens selling so fast in a segment where several automakers have already established their products that are well received by consumers? Here are a few reasons.

A fresh styling

A car is all about touch-feel and looks at the very first place before the driver starts driving. Kia Motors India has been able from the very beginning to touch the right chord with its vehicle design. Be it the Seltos and Sonet SUVs or the latest Carens MPV, Kia's design has been always the talking point among consumers. The Kia Carens brought a fresh styling giving the consumers to look at. The design is contemporary and stylish at the same time. Also, the Carens' styling is not like its other siblings, which helped it to grab a distinctive space of its own.

A feature-packed cabin

Kia Carens MPV comes with a cabin that reflects premiumness with its layout, features and technologies. The cabin gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation system, smart air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, three different drive modes, automatic temperature control, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, cooling cup and can holders etc. While buying vehicles, new-age young buyers not only focus on the factors like mileage and practicality but creature comfort and feature on offer as well. Kia Carens with its wide range of features appeal to them, while a majority of its competitors lack such premium features.

Powertrain options

Kia Carens come available with three different powertrain options. These include 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT diesel motor. Transmission options available with the Kia Carens MPV include a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed automatic unit as well. The range of powertrains offers the customers options to choose from. Some of its toughest rivals like Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga don't offer a wide range of powertrain options.

Safety features

Automotive safety was not as important for the older consumers, as they are for new generation buyers. Often, safety features play deciding role for the buyers while choosing a car. Kia Carens come with a host of safety features along with a claimed rigid body structure. The Kia Carens MPV comes with six airbags, ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, DBC, BAS, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, reverse parking sensors standard across all variants.

