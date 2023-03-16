HT Auto
What economic crisis? Pakistan ministers don't wish to return luxury cars

Pakistan may be going through a devastating economic crisis, but its ministers are in no mood to let go of their luxurious lifestyle. Even though the country's government has directed all federal ministers and government offices in Pakistan to reduce expenditure by 15 per cent under the austerity measures in light of the ongoing economic crisis there, the ministers don't wish to return the luxury cars in their garages, claims a report by Dawn.

16 Mar 2023
Pakistan's ministers don't wish to return luxury cars amid the economic crisis and the government's mandate to reduce expenditure by 15 per cent under the austerity measures.
The report claims that many senior officials in Pakistan are still using SUVs and sedans despite the announcement of an austerity drive in February by the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. It claims that more than half of the luxury vehicles given to cabinet members and other officials for their regular use had not been returned yet. As it has been reported, out of 30 luxury vehicles, only 14 had been returned by the cabinet members, but the rest of the 16 vehicles are still in use.

The report further stated that the policy had not impressed the senior judiciary and parliamentary forums. After the meeting, the cabinet division was reportedly directed to get back the luxury ars within three days. Withdrawal of use of security vehicles too was directed, claims the report.

The SUVs and luxury cars being large vehicles are known for gobbling more fuel than smaller-sized vehicles. Also, such vehicles require more maintenance cost that demands higher money than the smaller vehicles. This fact has prompted Pakistan's government to direct the suspension of the use of such vehicles during the economic crisis. Also, under the austerity measures, all federal ministers and government offices in Pakistan were directed to forgo salaries, allowances, luxury cars, foreign trips, and business class travel.

The measures came as Pakistan's economy struggles while waiting for a much-needed $1.1 billion tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

