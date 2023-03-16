Massive traffic congestion continues in Delhi due to closure of key stretches

Commuters in Delhi-NCR continue to witness traffic snarls due to closure of a couple of key stretches in the city. While the Chirag Delhi flyover has been partially closed for repair work from March 12 for 50 days, a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari has been closed for construction work from March 14 for 90 days.

Various images show vehicles stuck in a traffic bottleneck on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near idol of Lord Shiva while traffic snarls also continue in parts of South Delhi. An advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid these routes and take alternate ones instead as well as plan their travel in advance.

Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh have been advised to travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover while those coming from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar have been advised to take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201. Commuetrs coming from or going to Gurugram or Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram road.

As for the Chirag Delhi flyover, the first phase of repair work will last for 25 days on the Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover carriageway, for which the traffic diversion point is the Nehru Place flyover. During the second phase of repair work for another 25 days on the IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place carriageway, the traffic diversion point will be Panchsheel flyover or the IIT flyover.

Various commuters stuck in traffic jams on these stretches have been taking to Twitter to post updates or express their woes. A commuter who works in central Delhi and puts up from Gurugram, while returning from work, said, “(W)hen I was returning home, it seemed like the whole Delhi has choked. It took me two-and-half-hours to reach Gurugram. Today, I took a metro to office and thinking to continue this till the stretch reopens."

Another commuter wrote, "The situation in south and southeast Delhi area are the same. I came from Noida and thought that Ashram flyover will give relief, but had no idea about the bumper to bumper traffic in Chirag Delhi. Now, I have to go to Gurugram and planning to take metro due to the traffic situation."

