HT Auto
Home Auto News Massive Traffic Congestion Continues In Delhi Due To Closure Of Key Stretches

Massive traffic congestion continues in Delhi due to closure of key stretches

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 11:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Commuters in Delhi-NCR continue to witness traffic snarls due to closure of a couple of key stretches in the city. While the Chirag Delhi flyover has been partially closed for repair work from March 12 for 50 days, a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari has been closed for construction work from March 14 for 90 days.

Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border.

Various images show vehicles stuck in a traffic bottleneck on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near idol of Lord Shiva while traffic snarls also continue in parts of South Delhi. An advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid these routes and take alternate ones instead as well as plan their travel in advance.

Also Read : Delhi to Dehradun in two hours? New expressway expected to be open by January

Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border, in Gurugram on Wednesday.
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border, in Gurugram on Wednesday.
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh have been advised to travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover while those coming from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar have been advised to take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201. Commuetrs coming from or going to Gurugram or Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram road.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As for the Chirag Delhi flyover, the first phase of repair work will last for 25 days on the Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover carriageway, for which the traffic diversion point is the Nehru Place flyover. During the second phase of repair work for another 25 days on the IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place carriageway, the traffic diversion point will be Panchsheel flyover or the IIT flyover.

Various commuters stuck in traffic jams on these stretches have been taking to Twitter to post updates or express their woes. A commuter who works in central Delhi and puts up from Gurugram, while returning from work, said, “(W)hen I was returning home, it seemed like the whole Delhi has choked. It took me two-and-half-hours to reach Gurugram. Today, I took a metro to office and thinking to continue this till the stretch reopens."

Another commuter wrote, "The situation in south and southeast Delhi area are the same. I came from Noida and thought that Ashram flyover will give relief, but had no idea about the bumper to bumper traffic in Chirag Delhi. Now, I have to go to Gurugram and planning to take metro due to the traffic situation."

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: traffic Delhi Gurugram
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
87% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2
Rs. 77 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city