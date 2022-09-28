HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Tractor Breaks Into Half After Collision With Mercedes Benz

Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz

No person as severely injured due to the accident.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 13:54 PM
The tractor was split into two after the impact. (Image: Twitter/yep_Vineet)
The tractor was split into two after the impact. (Image: Twitter/yep_Vineet)
The tractor was split into two after the impact. (Image: Twitter/yep_Vineet)
The tractor was split into two after the impact. (Image: Twitter/yep_Vineet)

A video has surfaced online showing a tractor being split into two parts after crashing with a Mercedes-Benz near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. While the left side of the Mercedes-Benz sedan was entirely damaged, the tractor broke in half. The video doesn't show any serious injury to anyone or casualty during the accident. The tractor driver escaped with minor injuries, and the passengers in the car were safe.

The collision reportedly took place on the Chandragiri bypass near Tirupati. As the video shows, the tractor was coming from a field and was blocking the road almost entirely, while the luxury sedan was coming at high speed before the collision.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tractors may be very useful on rough patches on roads, but the build quality of the vehicles is very fragile, especially in the middle of their structure. Hence, it is not just the strength of the Mercedes-Benz sedan but the basic design of the tractor as well. The luxury car impacted in the middle of the tractor's centre, where only a few bolts are connecting the front and rear structure.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Clearly, it is all about the angle of the impact and velocity of the car. The engine, along with the front sector and front wheels, got disconnected from the main structure of the tractor due to the impact and hit the ground after moving a couple of feet.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 13:54 PM IST
TAGS: road accident mercedes benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Navratri: Here are routes to avoid
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Navratri: Here are routes to avoid
Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz
Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz
Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out
Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out
This upcoming e-scooter to get portable batteries, modular charging and more
This upcoming e-scooter to get portable batteries, modular charging and more
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city