Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz

A video has surfaced online showing a tractor being split into two parts after crashing with a Mercedes-Benz near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. While the left side of the Mercedes-Benz sedan was entirely damaged, the tractor broke in half. The video doesn't show any serious injury to anyone or casualty during the accident. The tractor driver escaped with minor injuries, and the passengers in the car were safe.

The collision reportedly took place on the Chandragiri bypass near Tirupati. As the video shows, the tractor was coming from a field and was blocking the road almost entirely, while the luxury sedan was coming at high speed before the collision.

it's not about mercedes strength, if you know basics about tractor, it's very weak from middle, where only a few bolts are connecting , so it's all about angle of impact pic.twitter.com/TFfj15jGRP — 🚜📈Mani$h 🇮🇳 (@im1rj) September 27, 2022

Tractors may be very useful on rough patches on roads, but the build quality of the vehicles is very fragile, especially in the middle of their structure. Hence, it is not just the strength of the Mercedes-Benz sedan but the basic design of the tractor as well. The luxury car impacted in the middle of the tractor's centre, where only a few bolts are connecting the front and rear structure.

Clearly, it is all about the angle of the impact and velocity of the car. The engine, along with the front sector and front wheels, got disconnected from the main structure of the tractor due to the impact and hit the ground after moving a couple of feet.

